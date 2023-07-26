Answers for Sean Fundraiser

We invite you to support our Answers for Sean fundraiser, dedicated to revealing the truth about the tragic death of 17-year-old Ontario resident, Sean Hartman, who lost his life in September 2021 after being required to take a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine to play hockey. Together, we can stand as a united community to challenge the federal government and demand accountability for vaccine-related deaths.

Answers For Sean is not just an ordinary fundraiser; it is a mission for truth, justice and accountability. We aim to raise the funds necessary to pay expert witnesses, legal fees, and disbursements required for this critical legal battle against the government. The goal of our collective effort is to obtain justice for Sean and his family and set legal precedent, ensuring no life is lost in vain and that those in power are held accountable for their actions.

As a caring community, we understand the pain and devastation the loss of a young life like Sean's can bring. Through this fundraiser, we hope to bring solace to Sean's family by uncovering the truth about his passing. To date, his family have not received answers about this tragic event.

The significance of this case extends beyond Sean’s untimely and heartbreaking death; it addresses a broader need for transparency and accountability in mandated pharmaceutical interventions and public health measures. Our pursuit of answers seeks to ensure the well-being of all citizens, to protect the public, and children in particular, from irresponsible and reckless Canadian public health bureaucracies and their flawed decision-making.

Dr. Peter McCullough MD MPH, the world-renowned American cardiologist, has graciously agreed to act as an expert medical witness in this case. Dr. McCullough's expertise will play a crucial role in uncovering the truth and shedding light on the medical facts concerning Sean's tragic death.

In recognition of Dr. McCullough's dedication to the pursuit of public health, a portion of the donations received will be directed to his charitable foundation, the McCullough Foundation. This organization is dedicated to the pursuit of medical research and education, understanding science and disseminating definitive data to improve and save lives, and prevent people from falling ill in the first place.

By supporting Answers for Sean, you not only contribute to seeking justice for Sean and his family, but also play a part in advancing the cause of public health for all. Together, we can make a difference and set a precedent that upholds the value of human life and demands accountability from those in government responsible for public health.

Please help us amplify our message by sharing the Answers for Sean fundraiser with your friends, family, and social networks. Together, we can increase our reach and make our collective voice stronger and tag #Answers4Sean in your messages.



