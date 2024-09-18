Helping Lisa

Lisa is a very helpful and beautiful person! She has been running a successful dog grooming business for years! About 3 months ago she suffered from a stroke which left her right side very weak and her speech impaired. She has been trying but it is physically too hard for her to keep her business going. On top of this she only has 9 months until her house is paid off. But due to these circumstances she might be forced to foreclose on it. Let’s help her keep her house and put a little cushion in her pocket while she is figuring things out for the future! We can all use a little help once in a while during our life!