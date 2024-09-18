Helping Lisa

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Bridges
Lisa is a very helpful and beautiful person! She has been running a successful dog grooming business for years! About 3 months ago she suffered from a stroke which left her right side very weak and her speech impaired. She has been trying but it is physically too hard for her to keep her business going. On top of this she only has 9 months until her house is paid off. But due to these circumstances she might be forced to foreclose on it. Let’s help her keep her house and put a little cushion in her pocket while she is figuring things out for the future! We can all use a little help once in a while during our life!
Praying for you Lusa. Hang on
Praying for you Lisa and trusting God to meet all your needs
Praying for God's healing and for your home to continue to provide safety and shelter for you and your family. God Bless!
Prayers for your continued recovery.
Glad to help. Let's all pay it forward and do somethig to help Jennifer's friend.
Jehovah Rapha! God will provide!
Wishing Lisa the best!
