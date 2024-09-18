Campaign Image

Helping Lisa

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Jennifer Bridges

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Bridges

Helping Lisa

Lisa is a very helpful and beautiful person! She has been running a successful dog grooming business for years! About 3 months ago she suffered from a stroke which left her right side very weak and her speech impaired. She has been trying but it is physically too hard for her to keep her business going. On top of this she only has 9 months until her house is paid off. But due to these circumstances she might be forced to foreclose on it. Let’s help her keep her house and put a little cushion in her pocket while she is figuring things out for the future! We can all use a little help once in a while during our life!

Recent Donations
Show:
Kenneth MacGregor
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Lusa. Hang on

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Kenneth MacGregor
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you Lisa and trusting God to meet all your needs

Amanda McDaniel
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for God's healing and for your home to continue to provide safety and shelter for you and your family. God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for your continued recovery.

Kenneth MacGregor
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Glad to help. Let's all pay it forward and do somethig to help Jennifer's friend.

KW
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Jehovah Rapha! God will provide!

Philip Brideweser
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing Lisa the best!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo