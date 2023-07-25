Engine Repair & Border Convoy Support

Hey there Patriot family! D and I are in quite a bind. While most people expect to have some maintenance cost associated with taking care of a vehicle. This expense came out of no where and I don’t think most people are in a financial situation to cover it. It seems to be a fluke mechanical failure within the engine and while there is talk online about this engine having issues there is not enough chatter to make a recall at this time. We will keep all receipts just in case there is a recall and we can recover some reimbursement.

Hippy has included some information below as to what happened the day our truck stopped.

It was highly suggested that Hippy and I start a give send go for the repair of our engine. We appreciate each one of you more then you know. Thank you from our whole heartl

Had an oil change, and fuel filter change and check the vehicle over on Thursday. Drove fine rest of that day and Friday.

Headed to MD to see my kids. Got on 70 was doing about 80 trying to pass someone. Truck sounded like D was pushing it hard. Just as I said something D said it's not accelerating then the truck shut off. And said low oil pressure. We got to the break down lane by the grace of God. Then we looked up and realized we were right in front of a rest stop. Tried to start it again and it sounded like and it was knocking really bad. Checked the oil and stuff for leaks. Everything seemed fine. The engine was running hot and the fan was running hard. So tried calling around of course no one was open at 4pm on a Saturday. So we left it there and had someone bring us to MD. We have been staying at a motel since then. Had it towed yesterday to a diesel mechanic and called this am and they said they will do their best to fit it in later today.



They called us back and said the motor had failed in the bottom end and needs to be replaced. We called 2 other places the quotes were all very similar. so it doesn't make sense to have it towed all over the place spending money we don't have.

Thank you to everyone who believes in us and our mission for freedom.

UPDATE : The long awaited engine is in the shop and being put into our truck as we speak. We have about $12000 for the engine repair specifically. Big D is now joining the convoy to TOBB (he is not an organizer just a man/patriot/ father who believes in this country) He truly feels the Lord is leading and calling him to do this: Big D aka Mastergrifter is a live streamer that is mostly viewer funded. If you choose to support us in this mission please feel free to do so. He will livestream as much as he can. Big D is very excited about this opportunity and we are so grateful to have the support of so many of you.

We know if the Lord wants this to happen a way will be made. I don’t say that lightly, as I have been a Christian for a long time but never understood what it meant to trust in Him. I am now learning that. Both Bog D and I are. I cannot be more proud of the Man, Father and Patriot he is.

Legend, Leah and I will be staying back to handle home life. ♥️♥️♥️

as always, we love you all and there ain’t nuttin’ you can do about it.