Sean’s Service Dog

We are the Falvey family. Gordon, Sarah, and our six children, Aidan, Reilly, Liam, Sean, Katelynn, and Keira. On February 5, 2022 our world was turned upside down when we took our then 5 year-old son Sean to the ER. We had been trying for weeks to get him an appointment due to a growing list of symptoms we were witnessing, from nonstop thirst, major weight loss, fatigue and bedwetting, just to list a few. We finally decided to just take him to the ER because Sean could barely stay awake for more than five minutes at a time. When we arrived at the ER, we explained the situation and our concerns, and despite the waiting room being full, they took us straight back and started running tests. Within 30 minutes it was determined that Sean was in severe DKA and was going downhill fast. He was immediately started on an insulin IV drip to help bring down his blood sugar which was over 600. We were transferred by ambulance 2 1/2 hours away to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Sean slept the entire ride. We spent three days working to bring Sean’s blood sugar under control and learning to live a new life. One in which Sean was now a type one diabetic. His diagnosis brought many changes to our lives from multiple daily insulin injections and fingersticks, to diet change and a relocation to San Antonio, Texas to be near better care and resources for Sean. Sean is such a brave kid. He adapted very quickly to his new way of life. That’s not to say that he doesn’t still ask if one day he won’t have diabetes anymore, but he is still a champ.

We manage Sean’s diabetes using an insulin pump pod called an Omni Pod that gives him specifically measured amounts of insulin throughout the day. He also has a CGM, continuous glucose monitor, that he wears called a Dexcom. He changes it every 10 days. It reads the interstitial fluid under the skin and sends us his blood sugar levels every five minutes. Technology has made managing diabetes much better over the years, but we have learned that technology is still fallible. The Dexcom can be off by anywhere from 1 to 60 points at times in either direction, so lower or higher than what his blood sugar actually is. Not only this but the readings are 15 to 20 minutes behind his blood sugar. This can be dangerous for Sean as he is hypo-unaware, meaning his body doesn’t send him the signals that most diabetics have when their blood sugar is high or low. Sean doesn’t show any signs that he is in this state. As an example of this, over the summer Sean and Liam were jumping on our trampoline while I was making lunch. I called them in to eat and checked Sean‘s Dexcom reading on my phone before giving him his lunch dose like always. His reading was 82, which was perfectly in range for where he should be . But on this particular afternoon, something told me to do a fingerstick to verify the reading. His finger stick was 38. I couldn’t believe it so I did another fingerstick to make sure. It was 38 again. I was shocked that his Dexcom reading was that far off on top of the fact that he was still jumping around like nothing was wrong with him. I was able to bring his blood sugar back into range, but it was definitely a very eye opening experience to the way Sean’s body works or doesn’t work and to trust but verify with the Dexcom. This is just one example of many. When situations like this happen at night, it can be very scary and lead to a long sleepless night.



We are hoping to get a puppy trained to alert us to these changes in Sean‘s blood sugar. They are called Diabetics Alert Dogs. Diabetic Alert Dogs are trained to smell the changes of chemicals in our bodies. First, they train in alerting to hypoglycemic situations by sniffing out a rise in Isoprene coming from our breath. Isoprene is completely undetectable to humans, but dogs can detect it easily. And then they also detect the opposite. When hyperglycemic situations arise, they detect the rise of ketones in our bodies, giving a fruity and sweet smell off of our breath. Oftentimes a Diabetic Alert Dog will catch fluctuations in blood sugar sooner than a CGM, or before symptoms start to appear. This would allow us to act promptly before an emergency situation might occur. This could be extremely helpful when his Dexcom readings are off or if Sean goes too low at night. Sean does have a CGM, but technology is not always a guarantee. Although a dog is not a cure, it will make life easier and help manage his health better in so many ways. A Diabetic Alert Dog would give Sean comfort and confidence while managing his diabetes, and also serve as a much needed friend and comforter for Sean during times when he may have to have a scary test or sit out during certain times. Simply put, a Diabetic Alert Dog would alleviate the stress of managing his disease. We would breathe a little easier knowing that if the Dexcom is off, not working, or malfunctioning, that we would have another source of information to let us know when he is high or low.



As we started thinking about getting a dog to help Sean, we asked him to be thinking about what he would name his dog. He had a really difficult time at first, and couldn’t decide. So I suggested that he think about some of his favorite characters in movies or books for ideas. He very quickly came back to us with the name Nugget and he said that was his final choice. We asked him why he picked Nugget and he told us that it was the name of the dog in a book series called The Wingfeather Saga, that I had been reading to the kids. He said that in the book, Nugget was the best friend and loyal protector of a little girl who had a crippled leg. Nugget went everywhere with her and made her feel loved and safe. So that was what he wanted his dog to be for him too. Sean would like nothing more than to have a Diabetic Alert Dog and we have found a trainer willing to work with us in San Antonio. It will require a lot of work, but Sean and I are willing to put in the hard work, as we can see the benefits.



Anyone who manages chronic illness knows that they are expensive. We are raising funds toward the cost of the dog ($2500), plus the trip to Colorado to pick up the dog (where the specially bred dog is located), the service dog gear, and the ongoing training during the dogs first year, to total around $17,000. Between raising and feeding six kids, ongoing medical supply costs, and more, little is left for the immediate cost of a service dog. We have tried to do as much as we can on our own, but it is now time to ask for help. Any and all donations will go towards helping us bring home the dog as well as cover anything else that’s needed to keep Sean and the dog safe and set them up for success. So we thank you in advance for any shares or donations received. We will be putting out updates regularly so that everyone can follow Sean’s exciting new journey.

