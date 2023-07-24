Highlands College Leadership Institute Tuition

My name is Justin Nash, and I have a passion to reach, disciple, and mobilize young adults with the Gospel. I am a missionary with a pastor's heart who wants to radically serve God by reaching the lost.

In the summer of 2022, I attended the Steiger Missions School in Germany. While I was there, I felt a strong compassion for the city of Birmingham, and that God was asking me to take deeper steps in the passion He gave me. When I returned home to Houston, I spent a month seeking God about whether to move to Birmingham.

Around this time, my girlfriend shared with me about Highlands College – a school of ministry in Birmingham that trains college students and adults in first-hand practical ministry experience. I decided to learn about Highlands College and felt that God was calling me in this direction. In October of 2022, I took a trip to Birmingham to visit the school and seek confirmation about whether God was calling me to go. The incredible personal favor that I received on this campus visit gave me peace that God was confirming I should move to Birmingham and pursue attending Highlands College.

I am enrolled in the Highlands College Leadership Institute program and I am about to start my fourth semester in the Ministry Intensive Training program. This program is a two-year program that specializes in training students how to lead within the local church and outside the local church. What sets this program apart from other ministry programs is that it offers holistic, hands-on training in real ministry environments and weekly teaching that is practical for any ministry context.

Although my heart is on evangelism and reaching the lost, I cannot do that well without training on how to shepherd others. Highlands College will provide me the knowledge I need to be well-rounded in ministry and to be more effective in evangelism, discipleship, and mobilizing followers of Jesus to reach the lost.

I am excited to take what I learn at Highlands to reach the people of Birmingham, North America and the nations!

I invite you to be a part of this mission by partnering with me in prayer and helping support me in the cost of my tuition.

I am raising support for the full two-year program which will come to a total of $6,400 ($1,600 semester).

I would greatly appreciate any prayer or support that will help me continue my journey at Highlands College!

If you would like to know more about my story and what I aim to do in Birmingham, I would love to connect with you further. You can email me at jnashmission@outlook.com.

Thank you so much for your prayers and support!

In Him,

Justin Nash