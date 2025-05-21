Campaign Image

Supporting Pastor Uly & Margie

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,285

Campaign created by Terry Brock

Campaign funds will be received by Uly Pabon

UPDATE FROM PASTOR ULY 

Well... And here we go again round 4 of chemo, for a while after the second round I was free of cancer. That was a miracle, but I know it was God showing me He's got my back.

But some cancer came back in my liver and strangely my lungs, so we're going aggressively to kill... Do not worry, God is still in control. He showed me again just moments ago.

So please be praying for me, and especially for Margie as she prepares to put on her nurse suit. You know when. A person gets cancer, the partner goes through it just as bad, sometimes even worse, so please prayers for her more important.

So there's is quick update...

And as always, I can use some help with co.paymens

We are praying for all of you as well.

The Lord bless and keep you..

We love you all.

Pastor Uly and Margie

We love you

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

James and Lisa Jamison
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🫶❤️

Flores family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Uly and Margie

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Ricky Pabon
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying with faith for your complete healing in Jesus mighty name Amen! 🙏

Linda Rocha
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m a friend of Terry Brock and just want to say that I’m praying for a recovery for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Pastor Huly and Margie, We are Terry’s family and want to reach out and let you know our prayers and love are with you during this time ! Royce & Glenda Andrus

