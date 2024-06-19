Supporting father for custody

Goal:
Hello Friends, Supportive Community, sisters and brothers,
My name is Charlie I am a Firefighter/EMT, and Dad to two amazing girls and I am writing today to ask for help. I’ve never had to ask for public financial support before so please bare with me, as it is incredibly humbling and uncomfortable to do.
I am a Father to two amazing girls 3-6 years old. I have separated from their Mother since June 2022. I have only seen my girls a hand full of times in the last year and the girls are always thrilled to spend time with me. I can only imagine how difficult and confusing this must be for them. This is going to be a long process due to the high conflict between the two of us. We have been in out of court many times. I've been working 2 jobs, 80+ hours a week to be able to retain my lawyer but it has simply become too much.
I am struggling to hold it all together on my own with the legal expenses. I really can not do this alone anymore as it is unbelievably expensive litigation. All money will be going straight to my lawyer.
I pray every night that it gets settled peacefully .
What I can share with you all is that I am asking for your kindness and support if you can.
Three ways you could support me during this trying time are:
1. Please donate to my campaign.
2. Keep me and my daughters in your prayers.
3. Share for others to see.
If you can donate, I would be endlessly grateful for your kindness and support as I continue to navigate this expensive litigation process. Thank you for your well-wishes, your kindness and your generosity.
Good luck
Charlie, we can’t imagine what you’re going through. You’re definitely in our thoughts
January 11th, 2025
The custody battle continues and the legal fees seem to never end. She continues to make false accusations which drives me further and further into debt. I have maxed out my credit and borrowed against my retirement but it still is not anywhere close to being enough. Any help is greatly appreciated.
September 11th, 2024
After 26 months I now have 50/50 custody but sadly the battle still isn’t over. I’m still in and out of court and am struggling to pay my bills with all the legal fees and since the court gave her the house 2 years ago she has now stopped making payments on the mortgage which has been driving my credit Down also. Any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
June 19th, 2024
Finally after 2 years of barley getting to see my kids and multiple hearings with the court. I finally had a trial where it was determined that it was clear my ex was lying and preventing me from seeing my kids. I know get 2 overnights a week and will have 50/50 custody in Aug this year. Unfortunately I have fallen behind on my bills due to all the legal fees. The legal fees also continue to grow as she continues to fight me about custody.
August 29th, 2023
Thank you to everyone who has helped me out so far. We just filed for a trial which is going to be a long and expensive process but I am hopeful it will have a good outcome. We are just waiting for a date which I'm sure will be several months out unfortunately. Thank you.
