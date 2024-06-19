Supporting father for custody

Hello Friends, Supportive Community, sisters and brothers,

My name is Charlie I am a Firefighter/EMT, and Dad to two amazing girls and I am writing today to ask for help. I’ve never had to ask for public financial support before so please bare with me, as it is incredibly humbling and uncomfortable to do.

I am a Father to two amazing girls 3-6 years old. I have separated from their Mother since June 2022. I have only seen my girls a hand full of times in the last year and the girls are always thrilled to spend time with me. I can only imagine how difficult and confusing this must be for them. This is going to be a long process due to the high conflict between the two of us. We have been in out of court many times. I've been working 2 jobs, 80+ hours a week to be able to retain my lawyer but it has simply become too much.

I am struggling to hold it all together on my own with the legal expenses. I really can not do this alone anymore as it is unbelievably expensive litigation. All money will be going straight to my lawyer.

I pray every night that it gets settled peacefully .

What I can share with you all is that I am asking for your kindness and support if you can.

Three ways you could support me during this trying time are:

1. Please donate to my campaign.

2. Keep me and my daughters in your prayers.

3. Share for others to see.

If you can donate, I would be endlessly grateful for your kindness and support as I continue to navigate this expensive litigation process. Thank you for your well-wishes, your kindness and your generosity.



