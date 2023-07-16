Please Support Helen and others

My name is Helen Shishiveni. I'm from Namibia. Africa. Please help me fund my ministry school, to feed homeless people in my country , pursue my medical career as well as purchase a place to stay

Due to different difficult life battles I have been battling for years especially Dissociative Identity Disorder ( DID) I lost everything including my career . I have not been able to support myself.

That's why I need your support

The Lord has opened a door for ministry school which I need funds for

I would also like to study part time and pursue my medical career as well purchase a place to stay. i would also like help the homeless through a programme called Hand of Jesus Christ foundation that i started some years back where i Feed the homeless especially children on the street .

Your contribution is valuable and highly appreciated. I welcome any and all help including prayers. I'm totally trusting the Lord to fill this campaign in his sovereignty and his faithfulness for He is able and theres nothing thats too hard for Him .He is our faithful provider.

Thank you for your support

Thank you Jesus

May God bless you all

❤️❤️❤️