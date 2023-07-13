Ghana missions trip

Return mission back to my beloved Ghana. Blessed to be partnering up with Center for Africa Missions with Pastor Paul Doe. His vision is to reach Africa "one village at a time". The trip is scheduled for September/October 2024 so it's coming up. There are children's outreaches, construction of a school building, Tent revival meetings, Feeding programs, and many more life transforming activities. Please join me in prayer with this trip and if so inclined, help financially.