Ghana missions trip

 USD $2,500

 USD $600

Campaign created by jimmy jackson

Campaign funds will be received by jimmy jackson

Return mission back to my beloved Ghana. Blessed to be partnering up with Center for Africa Missions with Pastor Paul Doe. His vision is to reach Africa "one village at a time". The trip is scheduled for September/October 2024 so it's coming up. There are children's outreaches, construction of a school building, Tent revival meetings, Feeding programs, and many more life transforming activities. Please join me in prayer with this trip and if so inclined, help financially. 

Brad and Janelle
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

So excited for this dream to come true for you again!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Exceed Jimmy’s ministry and personal dreams in ways he couldn’t ask or imagine!.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Mike Clark
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Lisa Keefauver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

With God, nothing is impossible!

Roseann Collins
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Have a beautiful, safe trip!

Lori Etchison
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Akwaba!

Carla McDonald
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

