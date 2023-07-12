Supporting The Daniel Ball Family

Monthly Goal:
USD $300
Total Raised:
USD $8,239
Raised this month:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Barbara Ball
Our son Daniel Ball (a single father) was with his dad, brother and sister in law in Washington D.C. on January 6th for the Trump rally when he wandered off sightseeing and ended up near the rioting at the Capitol building and after being shoved and trampled with the crowd and lured into the Capitol by people he did not know, he found his way back to his family and 2 years later has been arrested. He is in the Washington D.C. detention facility waiting for trial while we are helping to raise his son. He is in desperate need of prayer, and any financial help for legal assistance and commisary. thank you to anyone who is able to help.
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.(Matthew5:10-12 NIV)
May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and your family!
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans15:13 NIV) Have a blessed holiday season! Stay strong!
May your Christmas be blessed for you and your family at home.
Merry Christmas to Daniel and his family. God Bless you all.
May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and your family!
Our hearts go out to all involved. We encourage the family evan tho a small gift. I am a Texan living in Wyoming. The Lord is faithful when all others abandon.
Give Christ all the glory for the good things in our life, including tests & trials. Lean on Him, trust in Him always! God bless you!
Trust in the Lord for he is the giver of ALL good gifts.
Romans 5:3-4 - Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. Dear barb, thank you for taking care your grandson. Keep looking to God for strength and comfort.
Pray for you all. Be strong. Good yet to come!
God bless you and your family! Ephesians 6:10-12 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
God bless you, brother.
God bless the whole Ball family. Keep looking to God for strength and help.
