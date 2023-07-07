Bicycle Repair and Redistribution Project

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $725
Remember the last time you rode a bicycle? Did you navigate a technical uphill, surrounded by loblolly pines and immersed in the scent of wilderness? Did you careen down a curvy hill you’d conquered, celebrating the mental and physical accomplishment you’d just achieved? Did you set a PR after months of training? Did you saddle up and take your cruiser to the beach or grocery store?
For many, bicycles are not just a means of enjoyment, they are also an instrument to enhance physical and mental toughness. Bicycles are tools that provide empowerment, adventure, autonomy, and independence. Bicycles represent so much more than just their straightforward engineering and simple design. They are vehicles of freedom.
Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, reclaims, repairs, and redistributes used bicycles to underprivileged youth and impoverished adults. Imagine gifting a bicycle to an underprivileged youth, who can experience the same freedom, empowerment, independence, and mental and physical fortitude as you have on all of your bicycling adventures. Gifting a bicycle to a youth also conveys tangible and intangible benefits, building self-reliance, self-regulation, and discipline while enhancing physical activity and improving health. In addition to distributing bicycles to underprivileged youth, Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, aims to support impoverished adults, as well.
Tragically, some impoverished adults do not have means of transportation to and from their closest grocery stores. Bicycles provide an essential means of transportation where other means, such as public transportation, ride-share, or others, are unavailable. Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, seeks financial support to provide bicycles, cable locks, and backpacks to facilitate procurement of life-giving nutrients and to restore independence and dignity to this often-overlooked demographic.
Since our inception, we have reclaimed, repaired, and redistributed 7 children’s bicycles, with 7 new helmets to our church's food pantry program. We already have double that inventory in our shop, at varying stages of readiness. Not only are we partnering with our church’s food pantry for dissemination, we are striving to partner with our local Department of Social Services, to provide bicycles for children and families in the foster care system. Because of the sensitive nature of these circumstances, photographs of our work are not currently available, however, once pictures of our outreach efforts amongst adults are available, we will update our page with those photos. We appreciate your grace and understanding as we launch our community service endeavors!
Not sure what to donate? Here are just a few examples of how your contributions are used!
$5 provides a set of front and rear reflectors for safe riding (wish list quantity: 10 sets)
$10 provides a new set of tubes (wish list quantity: 10 sets)
$12 provides new handlebar grips (wish list quantity: 5 sets)
$12 provides new pedals (wish list quantity: 3 sets)
$15 provides a bottle of chain lube (wish list quantity: 1)
$25 provides a new helmet for a child (wish list quantity: 5)
$35 provides a new helmet for an adult (wish list quantity: 5)
$150 provides a new bike repair stand (wish list quantity: 1)
$300 provides a new sandblaster, sandblast material, safety hood, and bicycle frame paint sprayer (wish list quantity: 1)
Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization; our EIN is 88-3486611 and we are so grateful for your support. EVERY dollar is appreciated and works hard to advance our mission and community outreach!! Thank you for your generosity! May God bless you abundantly!
“When I was a young boy, the most important things to me were my baseball glove and my bicycle; my childhood would not have been the same without either” – Rodney, M.D., age 74
“I like riding bikes because of the excitement, the speed, and the experience” – Barrett, age 11
Riding a bike is something we never forget. May we never forget the bountiful faith and the glory of God on the journey in this thing called life.
December 1st, 2024
Thank you for your support! Since inception, we have worked on 51 bikes and donated dozens of bikes and helmets to needy families! Thank you for your prayers and donations. Moving into 2025, we are expanding our outreach and are seeking increased funds to refurbish even more bikes! We are so grateful for any contribution you can provide! Thank you and may God bless you!
December 10th, 2023
Thank you for your prayers and support! We were so grateful to have received 5 bicycles to refurbish and donate! With your continued support and donations, we were able to repair these 5 bicycles, purchase needed supplies and 5 new helmets, and donate these to the Lexington County Department of Social Services! Praise God for all of His work and all of your generosity! To date, we have been able to repair and donate 18 bicycles! Thank you for your support. If you are in a position to make a year-end gift to our 501(c)3 organization, we would be so grateful for a boost headed into 2024, in which we plan to expand our mission and outreach. Thank you for your prayers and contributions! May God bless you!
September 26th, 2023
Thank you all for your support and prayers! We were able to purchase a bicycle stand on sale and it has greatly expedited inspections and repairs! Since our last update in July, we have been so grateful to have procured eight additional bicycles to repair and redistribute, with additional bikes forthcoming from our church partner. We are so excited!!
Our attempts to procure a recycle bin at the local facility have not yet been successful, so this is an area of prayer need. In addition, many of the bicycles we recently received are in need of new paint, so our last large single-purchase item we seek is a paint sprayer and paint. Funds already received (thank you!) went directly into helmets, locks, baskets/crates, the repair stand, handlebar grips, chain, pedals, and seats. Any funds received above and beyond our goal will go directly to purchase supplies to continue repairing and redistributing bicycles!
Thank you for prayerfully and financially supporting our mission!! Your donations are making a tangible and spiritual difference in people's lives!
July 29th, 2023
Thanks to your generous partnership with God's work and our mission, we are able to donate 6 bicycles, 6 helmets, and 3 cable locks to our church partner, tomorrow! She has indicated much need and they are SO appreciative. We are so grateful to God for His provisions! Thank you all so, so much for your contributions, prayers, and support! You are truly making a positive impact in impoverished families' livelihoods!! May God bless you abundantly!
