Bicycle Repair and Redistribution Project

Remember the last time you rode a bicycle? Did you navigate a technical uphill, surrounded by loblolly pines and immersed in the scent of wilderness? Did you careen down a curvy hill you’d conquered, celebrating the mental and physical accomplishment you’d just achieved? Did you set a PR after months of training? Did you saddle up and take your cruiser to the beach or grocery store?

For many, bicycles are not just a means of enjoyment, they are also an instrument to enhance physical and mental toughness. Bicycles are tools that provide empowerment, adventure, autonomy, and independence. Bicycles represent so much more than just their straightforward engineering and simple design. They are vehicles of freedom.

Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, reclaims, repairs, and redistributes used bicycles to underprivileged youth and impoverished adults. Imagine gifting a bicycle to an underprivileged youth, who can experience the same freedom, empowerment, independence, and mental and physical fortitude as you have on all of your bicycling adventures. Gifting a bicycle to a youth also conveys tangible and intangible benefits, building self-reliance, self-regulation, and discipline while enhancing physical activity and improving health. In addition to distributing bicycles to underprivileged youth, Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, aims to support impoverished adults, as well.

Tragically, some impoverished adults do not have means of transportation to and from their closest grocery stores. Bicycles provide an essential means of transportation where other means, such as public transportation, ride-share, or others, are unavailable. Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, seeks financial support to provide bicycles, cable locks, and backpacks to facilitate procurement of life-giving nutrients and to restore independence and dignity to this often-overlooked demographic.

Since our inception, we have reclaimed, repaired, and redistributed 7 children’s bicycles, with 7 new helmets to our church's food pantry program. We already have double that inventory in our shop, at varying stages of readiness. Not only are we partnering with our church’s food pantry for dissemination, we are striving to partner with our local Department of Social Services, to provide bicycles for children and families in the foster care system. Because of the sensitive nature of these circumstances, photographs of our work are not currently available, however, once pictures of our outreach efforts amongst adults are available, we will update our page with those photos. We appreciate your grace and understanding as we launch our community service endeavors!

Not sure what to donate? Here are just a few examples of how your contributions are used!

$5 provides a set of front and rear reflectors for safe riding (wish list quantity: 10 sets)

$10 provides a new set of tubes (wish list quantity: 10 sets)

$12 provides new handlebar grips (wish list quantity: 5 sets)

$12 provides new pedals (wish list quantity: 3 sets)

$15 provides a bottle of chain lube (wish list quantity: 1)

$25 provides a new helmet for a child (wish list quantity: 5)

$35 provides a new helmet for an adult (wish list quantity: 5)

$150 provides a new bike repair stand (wish list quantity: 1)

$300 provides a new sandblaster, sandblast material, safety hood, and bicycle frame paint sprayer (wish list quantity: 1)

Infinity Ventures, Incorporated, is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization; our EIN is 88-3486611 and we are so grateful for your support. EVERY dollar is appreciated and works hard to advance our mission and community outreach!! Thank you for your generosity! May God bless you abundantly!

“When I was a young boy, the most important things to me were my baseball glove and my bicycle; my childhood would not have been the same without either” – Rodney, M.D., age 74

“I like riding bikes because of the excitement, the speed, and the experience” – Barrett, age 11