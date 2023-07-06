Support Mason through his cancer treatment

My son Mason is the father to two beautiful baby girls, and until recently has been a healthy and active young man. In March we discovered Mason had an 11cm tumor in his chest putting pressure on his heart and blood vessels, and causing fluid to back up into his lungs. Mason was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma, called Gray Zone lymphoma. Since then, he's been undergoing weeklong chemotherapy treatments at UNMC every three weeks. The prognosis is good, and his doctor believes the chemo should cure the cancer. Mason is strong and so far has been tolerating the side effects of chemo well. My brother Bode and his band mates in The Begats have a great fundraising event planned. I’m creating this campaign so those who can’t make it to the show, can still help Mason with the medical bills and lost wages from missed work. Thanks to all for the help and support!