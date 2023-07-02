Glen’s Vocation Fund

Glen is officially a seminarian at St. John Vianney (Saint Thomas University, Minnesota)! He will begin attending in the Fall of 2023. This is such an exciting time! We have had several friends and relatives ask how they can help support him through this discernment process. We’ve established this fundraiser to do just that.







While Glen has received some academic scholarships, there is a significant shortage in funds to cover his tuition. As a seminarian, he will be unable to maintain a job during the school year. Any funds he receives will also go towards cost of living expenses like school supplies, dormitory supplies, etc.





While a gift of money is greatly appreciated, please give him the gift of your prayers as well! This is a lengthy and serious discernment process. Our prayers are invaluable to him!





He is humbly grateful for your consideration and wants you to know that he will include all his benefactors (both monetary and spiritual) in his prayers! He also asks that you please pray for all priests, seminarians and an increase in vocations. We need good and holy priests!





*Please note that your donations are not tax deductible and Glen may discern out of seminary. His deepest desire is to discern God’s will, and we will post updates here as he discerns!





May God bless all who see this fundraiser, and may God bless Glen as he begins this process!





Mary, Mother of all vocations, pray for all seminarians!