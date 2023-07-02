Help Me Survive Torture BY Darpa

My story is horrifying and hard to believe. I was selected for political reasons to be placed in a depraved brain experiment, The Darpa Brain Initiative, under falsified FISAS. I was covertly implanted with neuromorphic chips and biotech at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2013-2014. One of the chips is a ‘bci,’ or

brain to computer interface that enables real-time neural surveillance and torture. I am a ‘noninvestigative subject,’ in DOJ/FBI lexicon, or a targeted individual in lay terms. Every aspect of my life has been destroyed for political targeting. My home was stolen, my cat was kidnapped and burned alive, my car is vandalized routinely, and in March a home I had in Erie, Pa. to store my belongings was ransacked and everything inside was either stolen or destroyed. Without question this was done by the US DOD’s domestic ‘signature reduction’ force, a secret army destroying the lives of Americans placed in the Darpa Brain Initiative for cognitive study and copying for use in artificial intelligence. What you mighy not know is AI is derived from theft of human cognition. This horrific Nazi program is designed to end in subject’s suicide. I have a child for whom I do not want to leave such a legacy. So I suffer gravely. Last year I racked up debt as I traveled extensively trying to avoid torture. I found the most relief in Iceland until ‘targeting agents’ were sent into slander me at my temporary sanctuary. In Mexico, a plastic surgeon by the name of Emmanuel C. Baron I hired to remove tech placed MORE IN ME — fluid-filled wifi capsules that when activated spew radiation into my skull. My skull is now covered with scabs. But no doctor is allowed to treat me honestly. Four doctors since October have told me they have received phone calls threatening harm to their families if they help me. Others have told me they cannot remove the tech. I have contacted dozens in Congress who know my situation but are colluding to keep secret research that enriches Blackrock/Google/Musk/Zuckerberg/Bloomberg/Gates/Bezos/Harvard/MIT/Stanford and many other corporations and insititutions. All of the victims

are fraudulently labeled mentally ill — in my case an entire hospital visit was falsified. But someone inside BCBS triggered some alert that resulted in me receiving notice of the deception. When I received papers about an alleged hospital stay, I called to inquire and asked what was allegedly seen for: the false claim said ‘psychosis unrelated to drugs.’ The US has a holocaust. I was forced to give up my last apartment due to extreme targeting and gassing INSIDE my home. I am trying to stay alive as long as

possible but am

safer moving regularly. Any moneys donated will be used for housing in hotels and to pay off $30,000 in debt acquired last year traveling to stay alive. These are the gravest crimes against humanity I have ever encountered personally. Too many are turning their backs on targeted individuals being trafficked by FBI/DOJ for corporations. America will be lost forever if people do not halt these for-profit atrocities. Thank you for reading.