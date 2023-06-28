South Florida Law Enforcement Trainings

Dear potential donor,

Sovereign Self Defense has launched a groundbreaking fundraiser aimed at addressing the critical issue of undertrained local law enforcement officers. With many departments facing defunding challenges, this initiative aims to bridge the training gap by organizing an intensive 8-week program for Law Enforcement Officers of South Florida. The training will commence with comprehensive instruction for Quick Reactionary Forces and Hostage Negotiators, focusing on vital skills necessary for effective law enforcement

How Funds are Allocated:

All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Alpha Ministries is exempt of all federal taxes under section 501(c)(3). The funds raised through this campaign will not only support law enforcement but also contribute to the employment of highly skilled United States Marine Corps Veterans, who will serve as instructors for these training sessions. By uniting the community and empowering law enforcement with proper training, Sovereign Self Defense & Alpha Ministries is committed to enhancing safety and security for all.

Event Details

All Gold level contributions and above, will not only make a significant impact on the improvement of local law enforcement training but also earn yourself an exclusive invitation to our Make America Safe Again Luncheon & Ceremony, hosted at The Freedom Ranch in Okeechobee, FL.

This extraordinary event offers a rare opportunity for donors to witness and participate in the morning training session firsthand, observing the dedication and skills being honed by law enforcement personnel. Following the training session, you will have the distinct privilege of joining local law enforcement officers for a delightful private chef-catered lunch.

This intimate gathering fosters a sense of camaraderie, allowing you to engage in meaningful conversations and share a meal with the men and women dedicated to keeping our communities safe. Your participation in the Make America Safe Again Luncheon ensures not only an unforgettable experience but also reinforces your commitment to supporting law enforcement and their vital mission.

Fundraising Goals

The goal for this campaign is to raise a total of 20k which will support multiple departments and territories within South Florida & The Treasure Coast.



