Supporting Sasha Strong

Friends and Family,

It is with profound sorrow and sadness but also with great hope that I can create this fundraiser. Hope – in Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine (Eph 3:20).

At the end of February 2023 Sasha felt a new lump in between her breasts and armpit. An ultrasound was performed, and they requested to biopsy it. She refused the biopsy, as sticking a needle in something only spreads it further. Additional testing was required for PET and CT scans, MRIs and bone scans.

She had surgery June 1 to remove the tumor so that pathology could examine the slides. Results came back as triple positive breast cancer, the same diagnosis she received back in October 2020.

She met with her oncologist this past Friday and he’s requiring harder, stronger chemo, lymph node surgeries and radiation.

Since March Sasha has been getting high dose IV Vit C infusions, hyperbaric oxygen, infrared saunas and red light therapy in hopes for an alternative approach in this unknown season that can aid in healing.

Anyone who knows Sasha would be unsurprised to hear that she is ready to fight this head-on. She – and we – hold fast to Jeremiah 29:11. The Lord has good plans for Sasha’s life. Plans for her to prosper and give her hope and a future.

Sasha will have many unforeseen expenses in the next year. Everything from specialists, flights, lodging, imaging, treatment, potential surgery, extra childcare, therapies, and more.

Sasha would love your prayers as she navigates this journey. Sasha knows God is the ultimate healer, and prayers are our most powerful weapon as we fight alongside her.



Also, if you feel led to give financially, it would be a blessing as she navigates bills and the unknown. We want to alleviate the financial burden she has already begun to incur. As a helper, it is humbling for Sasha to be in a position of accepting help. Our giving might be a way to show her the tangible provision of God’s people.

My dream would be to get Sasha to Cancer for hope in Mexico for treatment although that costs $50,000. Another option would be sending her to Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy in Irvine California.

NOTE: GiveSendGo takes a 2.9% money raised so if you prefer to sending donations directly to her Venmo account instead @Sasha-David-1

I will be sharing updates in this journey as they learn more and have more specific prayer requests and praises!

Love you all,

Heidi