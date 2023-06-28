Supporting Sasha Strong

Goal:
Friends and Family,
It is with profound sorrow and sadness but also with great hope that I can create this fundraiser. Hope – in Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine (Eph 3:20).
At the end of February 2023 Sasha felt a new lump in between her breasts and armpit. An ultrasound was performed, and they requested to biopsy it. She refused the biopsy, as sticking a needle in something only spreads it further. Additional testing was required for PET and CT scans, MRIs and bone scans.
She had surgery June 1 to remove the tumor so that pathology could examine the slides. Results came back as triple positive breast cancer, the same diagnosis she received back in October 2020.
She met with her oncologist this past Friday and he’s requiring harder, stronger chemo, lymph node surgeries and radiation.
Since March Sasha has been getting high dose IV Vit C infusions, hyperbaric oxygen, infrared saunas and red light therapy in hopes for an alternative approach in this unknown season that can aid in healing.
Anyone who knows Sasha would be unsurprised to hear that she is ready to fight this head-on. She – and we – hold fast to Jeremiah 29:11. The Lord has good plans for Sasha’s life. Plans for her to prosper and give her hope and a future.
Sasha will have many unforeseen expenses in the next year. Everything from specialists, flights, lodging, imaging, treatment, potential surgery, extra childcare, therapies, and more.
Sasha would love your prayers as she navigates this journey. Sasha knows God is the ultimate healer, and prayers are our most powerful weapon as we fight alongside her.
Also, if you feel led to give financially, it would be a blessing as she navigates bills and the unknown. We want to alleviate the financial burden she has already begun to incur. As a helper, it is humbling for Sasha to be in a position of accepting help. Our giving might be a way to show her the tangible provision of God’s people.
My dream would be to get Sasha to Cancer for hope in Mexico for treatment although that costs $50,000. Another option would be sending her to Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy in Irvine California.
NOTE: GiveSendGo takes a 2.9% money raised so if you prefer to sending donations directly to her Venmo account instead @Sasha-David-1
I will be sharing updates in this journey as they learn more and have more specific prayer requests and praises!
Love you all,
Heidi
I am so sorry you have to go through this again. I will be praying for you and your healing.
Stay strong Sasha!!
Praying for positive outcomes for a long, beautiful life!
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love you, Sasha, you can do this!
Prayers for a path that leads to good health
You go girl! You are in my prayers.
Praying for Sasha & Ellie
Praying for you Sasha and trusting that Almighty God will heal you!
Praying for you. God Bless and be with you. 🙏🏻
❤︎
Praying for continued healing!!
February 4th, 2024
Nine months ago Sasha had her axilla lymph node removed which came back positive for cancer again. Since then, she has undergone MRIs, CT scans, and PET scans. During a three month medical protocol, Sasha explored options with alternative healthcare providers, seeking the best path forward for her.
Now, we're taking a significant step: pursuing explant surgery to address Sasha's immune system issues. However, we've hit a roadblock. Local surgeons in St. Louis refuse to perform the surgery due to her active cancer. After thorough research, we've identified a surgeon five hours away willing to help. Yet, we face another hurdle: our insurance won't cover the surgery, claiming it's "out of network."
In the meantime, we've embraced detoxification strategies along with nourishing and building her body up consisting of high-dose Vitamin C infusions, coffee enemas, juicing, lymphatic massages, red light therapy, heavy metal elimination, nutrition and supplements, exercising and fostering a positive environment to promote Sasha's healing. Despite the high costs, we're committed to continuing these treatments along with hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
To rid her life of toxic!
Sasha's journey has also led her to switch insurance providers to access second opinions and alternative care options. We're even considering the Cancer Center of Healing in California, which would involve arranging flights and accommodations for several months, all out of pocket, as insurance won't cover these expenses either.
As we navigate this challenging path, including a legal battle involving her daughter, Ellie, we ask for your support. Your generosity through this Give, Send & Go will help lessen the financial strain on Sasha, allowing her to focus on healing and her family.
Join us in supporting Sasha's journey towards restored health. Every prayer, share, and donation brings her one step closer to recovery. Thank you for your kindness and support.
