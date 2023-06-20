Stand with Me to Fight for Pardons for January 6th

Thank you for being here. Your support means the WORLD to me and to every American who believes in our RIGHT to stand up, speak out, and defend our freedom.

My name is Nathan DeGrave. I am one of many Americans who traveled to Washington, D.C., on January 6th, 2021, to peacefully show support for our country and our president. I entered the Capitol through open doors, harming NO ONE and damaging NOTHING. Yet, in the days that followed, I was ARRESTED by the FBI and thrown into the D.C. jail under conditions that defy basic HUMAN RIGHTS. Limited to cheese sandwiches, DENIED legal counsel, and even PUNISHED for singing the National Anthem, I felt COMPELLED to speak out.

With the help of fellow patriots, I raised $120,000 to fight these charges, yet every dollar was MISAPPROPRIATED by attorneys through inflated fees. My personal property was AUCTIONED OFF, leaving me with nothing. After more than a year and a half of home incarceration, I was forced to start over for a THIRD time, burdened by significant debt.

But I refuse to let these injustices SILENCE me. This fight is not just about me—it’s about every PATRIOT who was unjustly prosecuted and those who remain imprisoned. I’ve worked with SENATORS, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, and I’ve shared my story on Newsmax, Greg Kelly Reports, and Tucker Carlson Tonight. In DECEMBER, I will be traveling to MAR-A-LAGO to meet with PRESIDENT TRUMP and his family to fight for PARDONS for everyone unjustly punished that day.

With PRESIDENT TRUMP re-elected, now is the time to secure PARDONS for those of us who stood up that day. Your donation will fuel this mission, helping me rebuild and providing the FINANCIAL STABILITY to make these critical connections. Every $10 DONATION is a STATEMENT that you support not only me but ALL who stood up for America and have paid a heavy price.

If my story resonates with you, if you believe in fighting for our RIGHTS and our CONSTITUTION, I ask that you join me. Help bring justice and PARDONS to those wrongfully prosecuted. This is about us—about OUR right to freedom, OUR right to speak, and OUR right to fight for America.

Thank you, GOD BLESS YOU, and GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

