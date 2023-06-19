Hope for the Young with Balazewa Ivan Kent

Raised:
USD $5,153
Campaign funds will be received by Dewey Bunch
My friend Balazewa Ivan Kent is providing for a number of orphans in Jinja Uganda. There are so many orphans in Uganda right now and donations go to provide food, clothes as well as school fees for a significant number of children. Let us raise our hands and open our hearts for those without parents, thank you much!
Brother - A gift from Holy Cross Episcopal Church, in Novi, Michigan, USA - To help you reach your chicken farm goal. Love from our children to yours.
No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
Blessings to you and the children
I live to serve and to bring smiles to faces!
“We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something. ~ Mother Teresa
It’s not much but God can do much with a little. Prayers for food and blessings upon you and the children
For school supplies “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. ~ Coretta Scott King
“One person can make a difference and every person should try.” JFK
I hope this helps with the water storage
James 1:12 Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.
Use towards Bibles
Blessings and thank you for changing the lives of so many children through ministry.
It's not much, but hopefully you can purchase some Bibles to spread the word of God.
Psalm 127:3-5: Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one's youth.
We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something. ~ Mother Teresa
Use it for whatever you can. I wish it was more!
We are continuing to pray for you all. Especially the mother of the boy that passed
