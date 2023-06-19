Campaign Image

Hope for the Young with Balazewa Ivan Kent

Raised:

 USD $5,153

Hope for the Young with Balazewa Ivan Kent

My friend Balazewa Ivan Kent is providing for a number of orphans in Jinja Uganda. There are so many orphans in Uganda right now and donations go to provide food, clothes as well as school fees for a significant number of children. Let us raise our hands and open our hearts for those without parents, thank you much!

Recent Donations
Teri Landreth
$ 710.00 USD
10 hours ago

Brother - A gift from Holy Cross Episcopal Church, in Novi, Michigan, USA - To help you reach your chicken farm goal. Love from our children to yours.

PJW
$ 75.00 USD
30 days ago

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

erica kochevar
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you and the children

PJW
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

I live to serve and to bring smiles to faces!

PJ-W
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

“We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something. ~ Mother Teresa

erica kochevar
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

It’s not much but God can do much with a little. Prayers for food and blessings upon you and the children

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

For school supplies “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. ~ Coretta Scott King

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

“One person can make a difference and every person should try.” JFK

erica kochevar
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope this helps with the water storage

Krista Holt
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

PJ-W
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

James 1:12 Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.

PJ-W
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Use towards Bibles

Erica
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Blessings and thank you for changing the lives of so many children through ministry.

Krista Holt
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

It's not much, but hopefully you can purchase some Bibles to spread the word of God.

PJ-W
$ 75.00 USD
7 months ago

Psalm 127:3-5: Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one's youth.

Krista Holt
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

PJW
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something. ~ Mother Teresa

Krista Holt
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Krista Holt
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Use it for whatever you can. I wish it was more!

Krista Holt
$ 70.00 USD
9 months ago

We are continuing to pray for you all. Especially the mother of the boy that passed

Updates

Prayer Requests

