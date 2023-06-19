Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $3,825
Campaign funds will be received by Elisabeta Parasca
A Story That Needs To Be Told: A Legacy Of Faith And Courage
Romania in 1980's was a brutal totalitarian regime - not a safe place to be especially if you were a devout Christian. Nicolae Ceausescu came to power in 1967 and by 1980's he became hated by all.
Timisoara a flourishing city, with thriving universities, was soon to become a location of uprising that lead to the execution of Nicholas Ceausescu and his wife .
Ligia Seman, a Romanian Christian writer, wrote a story about a slice of this history, university students, Christ filled students - against the regime and intent on spreading the hope of the Gospel, through Bible smuggling.
Ropes of Love is the name of the book, and we are looking to make the movie based on this book.
This is a story for all who lived under tyranny, and this is a story for Christians everywhere.
About faith, bravery, hope, and love.
Looking forward to see this movie in public across the globe 🙏🏻
Finceanu-my name
God bless your work and everyone who participated in this project.
May God be Praised!
I believe that what The Most High has started He will bring to full fruition. I give in service to The King.
So wonderful. Looking forward to this. We are called to shine! God bless.
All glory be to God, He will see it through!
Best wishes on your project. May God bless it.
God is good!
God will see this good work through victory!
