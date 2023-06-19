Campaign Image

Ropes of Love

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $3,825

Campaign created by Elisabeta Parasca

Campaign funds will be received by Elisabeta Parasca

Ropes of Love

A Story That Needs To Be Told: A Legacy Of Faith And Courage 

Romania in 1980's was a brutal totalitarian regime - not a safe place to be especially if you were a devout Christian. Nicolae Ceausescu came to power in 1967 and by 1980's he became hated by all.

Timisoara a flourishing city, with thriving universities, was soon to become a location of uprising that lead to the execution of Nicholas Ceausescu and his wife .

Ligia Seman, a Romanian Christian writer, wrote a story about a slice of this history, university students, Christ filled students - against the regime and intent on spreading the hope of the Gospel, through Bible smuggling. 

Ropes of Love is the name of the book, and we are looking to make the movie based on this book. 

This is a story for all who lived under tyranny, and this is a story for Christians everywhere. 

About faith, bravery, hope, and love.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Looking forward to see this movie in public across the globe 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Finceanu-my name

Eugenia Taylor
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

God bless your work and everyone who participated in this project.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Estera Abrudan
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Adella Cioran
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

May God be Praised!

Maggie Rus
$ 180.00 USD
1 year ago

I believe that what The Most High has started He will bring to full fruition. I give in service to The King.

LA
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

So wonderful. Looking forward to this. We are called to shine! God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sollazzo family
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

All glory be to God, He will see it through!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anna Dragan
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Best wishes on your project. May God bless it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Detroit
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God is good!

Dorina Kiss
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God will see this good work through victory!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo