A Story That Needs To Be Told: A Legacy Of Faith And Courage

Romania in 1980's was a brutal totalitarian regime - not a safe place to be especially if you were a devout Christian. Nicolae Ceausescu came to power in 1967 and by 1980's he became hated by all.

Timisoara a flourishing city, with thriving universities, was soon to become a location of uprising that lead to the execution of Nicholas Ceausescu and his wife .

Ligia Seman, a Romanian Christian writer, wrote a story about a slice of this history, university students, Christ filled students - against the regime and intent on spreading the hope of the Gospel, through Bible smuggling.

Ropes of Love is the name of the book, and we are looking to make the movie based on this book.



This is a story for all who lived under tyranny, and this is a story for Christians everywhere.

About faith, bravery, hope, and love.