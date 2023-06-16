Supporting the Obest family #GivingTuesday

Dear family, friends and community,

Many of you have known me and my husband, Adam for many years.

My husband is a 20-year Army veteran, a husband, and a father of 6 wonderful children. He loves God, his country, his family, and his friends. Many of you might have heard from different sources that my husband was charged by the government which is connected to protests. And, the media is always misleading or makes it sound worse than in reality. I can’t go into many details for our own protection, but I can tell you one thing, my husband is not a dangerous man, nor would he try to hurt or harm anyone in anyway.

We have many months ahead of us which will be financially challenging and not easy for our family. My husband has been working really hard to provide for the family. But at this time, because of the situation he lost his job and does not get paid at the moment till he gets a new job. I am working during school months and I am not paid during summer months. I work in school as a Special Education Instructional Assistant and make only enough to help cover our monthly bills. To defend my husband, we need a lawyer and it can cost a lot and put a real burden on our family financially and emotionally and many other ways. We have a good lawyer and we need to pay him, but at the moment we only have about 10% of what we need. Many of you were asking how you can help us. The financial need is definitely a big need right now. We have a long way ahead of us and we can’t make it on our own. We need God to protect us and we need your help to defend my husband. It is very humiliating to ask for help. Please pray and give as you are led. It does not matter if it’s a few dollars because even a little bit helps in this troublesome time. It will help us to cover lawyer fees and some other expenses we are going to face in the months ahead of us. I will keep you updated on every donation which will be spent. Please pray for God’s protection for us and peace. Pray for our lawyer that he can have wisdom from above on how to defend my husband. Pray that God will move mountains and meet every need in a supernatural way. Pray for God’s favor and His guidance in every step. Pray for people who are involved for their hearts and that they will look beyond of what they hear or think.

Thank you, dear family, friends and community for your prayers and for every dollar being donated. PLEASE NOTE, you can give ANONYMOUSLY on this site.



