Support to Joe & Anna and their 14 children

On April 28, 2023, Joe Vogel was diagnosed with Stage 3 Rectal Cancer. He is a father of 13 with another on the way. After many tests & meetings with several doctors, he will begin a treatment program next month. With all of that, the medical bills have started rolling in quickly.

Joe is the sole provider for the family. We are creating this campaign to ease the extra strain of medical expenses. In this way, Joe can focus more easily on regaining his health.

We are asking everyone to pray, through the intercession of Sr Wilhelmina, that Joe will receive a complete miraculous healing from his cancer:

O God, who hast mercifully given us the beautiful life and example of Sr. Wilhelmina of the Most Holy Rosary, grant that we may hold fast to our holy Faith, true devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and fidelity to our daily duty in 'ora et labora.' We also ask, if it be God's holy will, that He grant the favor of Joe's complete healing through her intercession, commending all in our hearts of her beloved Bridegroom, Jesus. Amen.

