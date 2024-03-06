Watching the Threads of Old Glory Come Undone

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $13,818
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Morrissey
I never expected people to see my GSG account. I updated the photo, because I hate the pic of me inside the Capitol. That's Bill and me. I've been friends with Bill for 21 years, and this picture was taken the day I was notified I was being charged, October 21, 2021. It's not a random pic.
*Note to self, next time I’m in D.C. to listen to a speech, and grab a burrito, don’t take a selfie in front of the cops, no matter how tempting…
I’m Dan, a J6’er and I am in a very unique situation. I caught the DOJ and my private “defense” attorney conspiring against me for political purposes. Let me explain.
On January 6th, 2021, I was standing on the Eastside of the Capitol, when lo and behold, to my complete shock and surprise, the Capitol Police opened the Rotunda Doors and induced the crowd’s entry into the building. Thanks to other patriots, and by the grace of God, I was able to find video of my entry into the Capitol on The Gateway Pundit.
Brady Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/now-video-opened-magnetic-doors-east-side-capitol-jan-6-opened-someone-inside/
My entry can be seen in the video entitled “How the Magnetic Doors Opened Remains a Mystery” at 2:06-2:07 (tall, dark, and single (in case you were wondering), dude in the North Face jacket).
I begged my attorney, Mr. Anthony Solis, of Calabasas, California, to ascertain the video of my entry into the Capitol from the prosecution from day one of his “representation” of me. As I knew, the video would depict the Capitol Police opening the doors. The video is more damming than I could have ever imagined.
On 2/13/22, I provided Mr. Solis with the video above and he told me “what difference it make (sic)”. Apparently it didn’t make a difference, until six weeks after I pled guilty (the first time) and then confronted Mr. Solis with my “newfound” knowledge of Brady v. Maryland, 1963, and its relevant implications on my case. That’s when Biden hit the fan.
In short, I caught Mr. Solis intentionally not catching the prosecution, therefore denying me my Constitutionally protected right to Due Process, by withholding exculpatory evidence from me in discovery, and thereafter.
From April 14th, 2022, the day I caught Mr. Solis, I petitioned Judge Walton’s Chamber directly to alert him there is, and always has been a Brady Violation in my case.
After months of petitioning Judge Walton, on July 14th, 2022, Judge Walton granted me a Status Hearing and asked me if I wanted to remove my plea and take my case to trial, at the time I elected not to, as the prosecution WILL NOT provide me with the exculpatory video evidence, and claims they can’t find it, but they know I have it. Un-real.
On August 16th, 2022, in Washington D.C. I was sentenced to 45-days (very symbolic) in a Federal prison, three years of probation, $2,500 in fines, and $510 in restitution. All for taking a selfie. I mean, it’s not the greatest selfie in the world, but I don’t think it’s criminal either.
The worst the prosecution could say about me in the Statement of Offense, and the Sentencing Memorandum was “people around me were chanting USA!” Un-real.
I continued to badger Mr. Solis for the Brady Video from prosecution, but he never received the video. Two months after I was sentenced, Mr. Solis wrote an email to Mr. Tortorice admitting they conspired against me, to withhold the video evidence.
Long story short, I caught the DOJ committing prosecutorial misconduct by withholding the Brady Video from me, and I caught Mr. Solis willfully, intentionally, and maliciously breaching his duty as my fiduciary and actively working against me, all because I support President Trump (and I will not waver). That’s Calabasas for you.
I have an open complaint with The State Bar of California against Mr. Solis, and an open complaint with The State Bar of Texas against Mr. Tortorice (I moved from LA to Austin).
And now, I am asking for some help in pursuing a legal malpractice case against Mr. Solis. I am seeking micro donations, so I can hire a firm from Temecula, California to do the initial investigation into my legal malpractice case.
I’ve spent over $20,000 defending myself from the charges levied against me, and, at this time, cannot afford the initial cost to move forward with the civil suit against Mr. Solis.
That said, I am asking for the help of the American public to take that first step against Mr. Solis to hold him accountable for his wrongdoings against me as his client.
If you can help a J6’er out, I would really appreciate it. I’m on a tight deadline as the statute of limitation for filing such a suit against Mr. Solis is rapidly approaching.
God Bless,
-Dan
Romans 8:28 Nahum 1:13
MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2025
You haven't been forgotten, many think of you & pray every day demanding protecting, justice, & a swift end that repays the time, money, health, & energy that this has cost. "Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope; even now I announce that I will restore twice as much to you." Zach 9:12. "I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten," Joel 2:25. There is a higher authority!
You are not forgotten
The Lord doesn't use the capable, He uses the available. "For we KNOW that ALL things work for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose."
Dan: O bless our God…and make the voice of his praise to be heard: who holds our soul in life, and suffers not our feet to be moved. For you…hath proved us: you have tried us, as silver is tried. You brought us into the net; you laid affliction upon our loins. You have caused men to ride over our heads; we went through fire and through water: but you have brought us out into a wealthy place. Ps66
Praying for you. Truth and justice will prevail.
God Bless you in your fight for Justice.
July 13th, 2024
God bless you, Mr. President!
Genesis 50:20
March 7th, 2024
I first discovered the defense of necessity in April 2023, and sent Judge Walton's chamber a "motion" directly along with a version of the Brady Video.
In December 2023, the D.C. Bar confirmed that I entered the Capitol out of necessity, which is an affirmative defense, which means, it negates criminal and civil liability.
The Defense of Necessity:
https://www.justia.com/criminal/defenses/necessity/
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/necessity_defense
Affirmative Defense:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/affirmative_defense
All of the charges against me need to dismissed.
#Vacatur
March 7th, 2024
Entry can be seen at 2:47 tall dude in grey North Face jacket.
https://archive.org/details/columbus-door-eastside-opposite-view-1-6-21
I trip as I enter the Capitol.
March 7th, 2024
Bad actors enter the scene at 9:29 and gain agreement from the Capitol Police to unlock the magnetically sealed Columbus door(s).
My entry can be seen at 12:15-12:16 tall dude in grey North Face jacket
https://archive.org/details/MXDuwX6qZa3TAzrYM
March 6th, 2024
From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your generosity and support!
Matthew 25:35 🥹
God bless
🇺🇲🫡
#Trump2024
October 27th, 2023
#Retribution #J6 #IAintHardToFind
October 27th, 2023
I’m a classical conservative, but I’m progressive… when it comes moving forward in my complaint against the corrupt prosecution of me by the Department of Justice (DOJ).
This week (astonishingly), I received a reply from The Office of the Inspector General to the complaint I filed against lead prosecutor, Christopher Tortorice, where I espouse the following:
1. Prosecutorial Misconduct
2. Obstruction of Justice
3. And made one of an argument for Moral Turpitude
All based on the evidence I have, where I conclusively prove the DOJ deliberately, maliciously, and illegally withheld exculpatory evidence (Brady Material) from me in discovery, and thereafter. Not only did Tortorice withhold Brady Material (that will exonerate me), but conspired with my former, private “defense” attorney, Anthony Solis of Calabasas, to withhold the Brady Video, which was confirmed by Solis in an email he sent to Tortorice on October 15th, 2022, an email in which Solis admits they did so, his words, not mine.
So, what do I have going for me?
• The Truth
• 5th Amendment
• 14th Amendment
• Brady v. Maryland, 1963 and its progeny
• Due Process Protection Act (DPPA) notice given at first court appearance
• Paragraph 12, in the Discovery Protection Order I signed in December, 2021, which states NOTHING in the Discovery Protection Order modifies the Government duty to provide exculpatory evidence.
• A killer personality, a kind, loving heart, and… oh wait, this isn’t a dating site. #awkward
Will I win? Not sure.
Will I continue to fight? I’m just dumb enough to never quit (I’ll make the Devil tap).
The evidence I have is so damming. Like Pokémon, I caught ‘em, I caught ‘em all! And they know it!
My hope is God will use my case, and expose the lie that IS January 6th.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God (Jesus), to them who are the called according to His purpose.”– Romans 8:28 KJV
Thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this process. It’s very comforting to know that I’m not alone.
• AmericanPatriotRelief.org
• PatriotMailProject.com
• All of those amazing patriots who have contacted me
More news coming soon about State Bar of California Case: 22-O-05259…
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done the saving of many lives.” Genesis 50:20 NIV (I like the NIV translation better)
Keep the Faith
-Dan
