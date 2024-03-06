Watching the Threads of Old Glory Come Undone

I never expected people to see my GSG account. I updated the photo, because I hate the pic of me inside the Capitol. That's Bill and me. I've been friends with Bill for 21 years, and this picture was taken the day I was notified I was being charged, October 21, 2021. It's not a random pic.

*Note to self, next time I’m in D.C. to listen to a speech, and grab a burrito, don’t take a selfie in front of the cops, no matter how tempting…

I’m Dan, a J6’er and I am in a very unique situation. I caught the DOJ and my private “defense” attorney conspiring against me for political purposes. Let me explain.

On January 6th, 2021, I was standing on the Eastside of the Capitol, when lo and behold, to my complete shock and surprise, the Capitol Police opened the Rotunda Doors and induced the crowd’s entry into the building. Thanks to other patriots, and by the grace of God, I was able to find video of my entry into the Capitol on The Gateway Pundit.

Brady Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/now-video-opened-magnetic-doors-east-side-capitol-jan-6-opened-someone-inside/

My entry can be seen in the video entitled “How the Magnetic Doors Opened Remains a Mystery” at 2:06-2:07 (tall, dark, and single (in case you were wondering), dude in the North Face jacket).

I begged my attorney, Mr. Anthony Solis, of Calabasas, California, to ascertain the video of my entry into the Capitol from the prosecution from day one of his “representation” of me. As I knew, the video would depict the Capitol Police opening the doors. The video is more damming than I could have ever imagined.

On 2/13/22, I provided Mr. Solis with the video above and he told me “what difference it make (sic)”. Apparently it didn’t make a difference, until six weeks after I pled guilty (the first time) and then confronted Mr. Solis with my “newfound” knowledge of Brady v. Maryland, 1963, and its relevant implications on my case. That’s when Biden hit the fan.

In short, I caught Mr. Solis intentionally not catching the prosecution, therefore denying me my Constitutionally protected right to Due Process, by withholding exculpatory evidence from me in discovery, and thereafter.

From April 14th, 2022, the day I caught Mr. Solis, I petitioned Judge Walton’s Chamber directly to alert him there is, and always has been a Brady Violation in my case.

After months of petitioning Judge Walton, on July 14th, 2022, Judge Walton granted me a Status Hearing and asked me if I wanted to remove my plea and take my case to trial, at the time I elected not to, as the prosecution WILL NOT provide me with the exculpatory video evidence, and claims they can’t find it, but they know I have it. Un-real.

On August 16th, 2022, in Washington D.C. I was sentenced to 45-days (very symbolic) in a Federal prison, three years of probation, $2,500 in fines, and $510 in restitution. All for taking a selfie. I mean, it’s not the greatest selfie in the world, but I don’t think it’s criminal either.

The worst the prosecution could say about me in the Statement of Offense, and the Sentencing Memorandum was “people around me were chanting USA!” Un-real.

I continued to badger Mr. Solis for the Brady Video from prosecution, but he never received the video. Two months after I was sentenced, Mr. Solis wrote an email to Mr. Tortorice admitting they conspired against me, to withhold the video evidence.

Long story short, I caught the DOJ committing prosecutorial misconduct by withholding the Brady Video from me, and I caught Mr. Solis willfully, intentionally, and maliciously breaching his duty as my fiduciary and actively working against me, all because I support President Trump (and I will not waver). That’s Calabasas for you.

I have an open complaint with The State Bar of California against Mr. Solis, and an open complaint with The State Bar of Texas against Mr. Tortorice (I moved from LA to Austin).

And now, I am asking for some help in pursuing a legal malpractice case against Mr. Solis. I am seeking micro donations, so I can hire a firm from Temecula, California to do the initial investigation into my legal malpractice case.

I’ve spent over $20,000 defending myself from the charges levied against me, and, at this time, cannot afford the initial cost to move forward with the civil suit against Mr. Solis.

That said, I am asking for the help of the American public to take that first step against Mr. Solis to hold him accountable for his wrongdoings against me as his client.

If you can help a J6’er out, I would really appreciate it. I’m on a tight deadline as the statute of limitation for filing such a suit against Mr. Solis is rapidly approaching.

God Bless,

-Dan

Romans 8:28 Nahum 1:13



