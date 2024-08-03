Help Traditional Catholic Priest in India

J.M.J.

Father Thomas Maria Paul is a Carmelite priest currently residing in Kerala, India and was ordained in the Syro Malabar eastern Rite. He has experienced firsthand the effects of modernism and a loss of faith within the Eastern Rites. Through a deepening of faith and desire to remain faithful to tradition, Father Thomas found refuge in learning the Traditional Latin Mass. His zeal for tradition has left him abandoned by his religious community and Bishop within the Eastern Rite. If it be God’s will, Father Thomas is hoping to build a small chapel and better accommodations for those interested in joining the community. Father Thomas is the only Catholic priest native to Kerala (7,000+) that we know to offer the TLM. Several priests and youth have already expressed interest in joining the community but without dedicated place for worship and formation this has been very difficult.

We are asking for donations to help Father Thomas in his efforts. Please pray for Father and all other priests fighting to uphold the traditional Catholic faith.

More of the story:

Father Thomas Maria Paul was born and raised in the state of Kerala in India. He was ordained in the Syro Malabar Rite in 2016, an Eastern Catholic Rite that traces its roots back to St. Thomas the Apostle. Early on in his religious formation, Father noticed problems with the formation of priests and the practice of faith within the eastern rite. After some time in the Charismatic movement he happen to come across some traditional Catholic material online, especially from the Fatima Center and this had a big impact on him. The more he studied the traditional Catholic faith, he became aware of contradictions and compromise within his Rite. The situation has worsened in modern times without any “traditional movement” to offer resistance in Kerala.

Not finding answers or support in his community, Fr. Thomas began independently studying the traditional catholic faith including the apparitions of Our Blessed Mother in Quito and Fatima. He was introduced to the TLM by Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea, who offered him spiritual advice. Later, he traveled to the only SSPX priory in the country to learn the TLM from society priests stationed there. Father Thomas hopes to recruit other priests committed to tradition going forward in his efforts.

Father Thomas has been interviewed by the traditional Catholic YouTube channel “Ascent of Mount Carmel” and his situation has also been discussed on Anthony Stine’s “Return to Tradition” channel. I have included both links below if you are interested to find out more. Thank you for your prayers and support!

Ascent of Mount Carmel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxOw-cqP6ts

Return to Tradition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGlNeQnv1Ww











