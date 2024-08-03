Help Traditional Catholic Priest in India

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $18,596
J.M.J.
Father Thomas Maria Paul is a Carmelite priest currently residing in Kerala, India and was ordained in the Syro Malabar eastern Rite. He has experienced firsthand the effects of modernism and a loss of faith within the Eastern Rites. Through a deepening of faith and desire to remain faithful to tradition, Father Thomas found refuge in learning the Traditional Latin Mass. His zeal for tradition has left him abandoned by his religious community and Bishop within the Eastern Rite. If it be God’s will, Father Thomas is hoping to build a small chapel and better accommodations for those interested in joining the community. Father Thomas is the only Catholic priest native to Kerala (7,000+) that we know to offer the TLM. Several priests and youth have already expressed interest in joining the community but without dedicated place for worship and formation this has been very difficult.
We are asking for donations to help Father Thomas in his efforts. Please pray for Father and all other priests fighting to uphold the traditional Catholic faith.
More of the story:
Father Thomas Maria Paul was born and raised in the state of Kerala in India. He was ordained in the Syro Malabar Rite in 2016, an Eastern Catholic Rite that traces its roots back to St. Thomas the Apostle. Early on in his religious formation, Father noticed problems with the formation of priests and the practice of faith within the eastern rite. After some time in the Charismatic movement he happen to come across some traditional Catholic material online, especially from the Fatima Center and this had a big impact on him. The more he studied the traditional Catholic faith, he became aware of contradictions and compromise within his Rite. The situation has worsened in modern times without any “traditional movement” to offer resistance in Kerala.
Not finding answers or support in his community, Fr. Thomas began independently studying the traditional catholic faith including the apparitions of Our Blessed Mother in Quito and Fatima. He was introduced to the TLM by Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea, who offered him spiritual advice. Later, he traveled to the only SSPX priory in the country to learn the TLM from society priests stationed there. Father Thomas hopes to recruit other priests committed to tradition going forward in his efforts.
Father Thomas has been interviewed by the traditional Catholic YouTube channel “Ascent of Mount Carmel” and his situation has also been discussed on Anthony Stine’s “Return to Tradition” channel. I have included both links below if you are interested to find out more. Thank you for your prayers and support!
Ascent of Mount Carmel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxOw-cqP6ts
Return to Tradition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGlNeQnv1Ww
Merry Christmas
Thank you Father for your faithful service to the Church. Please remember me and my family in your prayers.
Ave Maria
+ JMJ
Dear Father, God bless you and all the work you do for our Dear Lord and His Mother! Please accept this humble donation and if you might say a Mass for the souls of my parents, Joseph and Jane. Many thanks! All for Jesus and Mary!
Thank you for being Faithful Father Thomas Maria Paul!!! May God bless you abundantly for remaining faithful and for feeding the faithful sheep of God. Please accept this humble donation for Three Holy Mass request. DEO Gratias et Mariae nunc et semper alleluia alleluia alleluia!
Given in honor of Saint Philomena. 2 Holy Mass requests please for the Holy Souls in Purgatory.
For the 3 Holy Mass request. Thanks Father Thomas Maria Paul!
AveMaria
AveMaria
donation on behalf of SlowpokeCon
Donation for 9 Masses for Elisabeth
God bless.
Father Thomas may God bless you and Mother Mary keep you in your ministry. Amen
August 3rd, 2024
Ave Maria, We have posted a video update of the progress at the hermitage. Please subscribe to the channel for more videos in the future. Thanks again for all your prayers and support!
July 6th, 2024
Dear Friends and Benefactors, Father Thomas asked me to post an update on the progress and ongoing work at the hermitage. With your help and the grace of God the roofing work is completed along with white-washing the walls and other structural improvements. The current work is focused on flooring and completing the interior walls. I will send an email to donors with more pictures for those interested to see the progress.
According to Father, people continue to visit the Chapel and seek his counsel but it is still difficult to find committed Catholic families. However, several Hindu and Muslim locals have expressed interest in learning the faith and Father is doing his best to provide materials and catechesis. Some others have come to stay for a few days, joining in the mass and prayers. Deo Gratias! Please continue to pray for Father and offer your support if possible. We pray that God continues to draw more people to the traditional Catholic faith in Kerala and across the world in these dark times.
February 13th, 2024
Dear Benefactors, Father asked me to post an update to let you know that they are beginning work on the roof of the hermitage. This will be a significant improvement thanks to your generosity as there are still tarps in many places where the old roof is damaged. Please keep Fr. Thomas in your prayers as we enter this holy season of Lent.
December 25th, 2023
From Father Paul: Merry Christmas to you all and thank you for your great generosity! All benefactors will be remembered in a special way during Christmas masses at the hermitage.
May the Infant Jesus bless us to be humble and follow the true Catholic faith in all circumstances.
Christus natus est nobis! Alleluia!
October 31st, 2023
Dear Friends, I wanted to post the link to a recent interview Fr. Paul had with MassConversions YouTube channel. Fr. Paul is able to explain his story and situation in greater depth so please check it out if you can. Thank you for all your prayers and support! Deo Gratias
July 10th, 2023
Dear Friends, Fr. Paul wanted me to update the campaign with some pictures of the modest property he is converting to a hermitage with everyone's support. He hopes to expand as funds allow to better serve the faithful. Please pray for continued support! Deo Gratias
