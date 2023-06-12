Medical Wreck Leaves Man with Massive Bills

Brian was involved in a very serious motorcycle wreck. He is an avid motorcyclist and always very careful while riding. A woman driving a full size Chevy pickup truck ran a light and hit him doing 50 miles an hour, according to multiple witnesses.

Brian had the right away. He was thrown 20 feet upon impact and broke 22 bones including 2 breaks to the pelvis which required 3 months of bed confinement, so the pelvis could heal.



He almost bled to death at the scene and again in the ambulance and also at the trauma center and was still being given more blood in the ICU for a week and then an additional week after being moved to a regular hospital room. It took 5 separate surgeries over 3 days to put him back together. He now has over 30 surgical screws in various locations due to the numerous surgeries needed.

Obviously this is a life changing event. Brian is entering rehab 3 times a day which will be tough on him. Doctors are saying his recovery will take at up to a year before he will be able to lead a halfway normal life.

The goal of this GiveSendGo is to help pay medical bills and outside doctor bills generated by this nightmare. At the last accounting, the bills all of this has generated is over $550,000 and rising. The person who hit Brian had very little insurance, leaving him a large financial burden for the care he needed and will continue to need (Home Health Care & Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy).

Thank you for considering helping out my Best Friend Brian of 40 years and Brian appreciates it also.

God Bless!