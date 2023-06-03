Supporting ZoeDot

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $35,250
Campaign funds will be received by Chase Ward
On June 2nd, 2023, our extremely well loved Zoe Ward was diagnosed with childhood brain cancer (specifically DIPG/DMG) shortly after her eleventh birthday. The prognosis is bleak with most (99%+) children succumbing to the disease within 9 months to 2 years after diagnosis. These funds will go straight to the family to support them with medical bills and living these last days on earth to their fullest. The family is early in this journey and still seeking wisdom as they explore treatment options and second opinions. Many are praying and they would definitely appreciate more!
We have followed Zoe’s illness on your blog. Thank you for sharing and allowing us all to be a part of your journey. We have kept her, and all of you in our prayers on this journey. Our hearts grieve with you in sympathy of her passing. May this gift be a help and blessing toward needs encountered through this encumbrance.
Sending love, prayers and strength
praying for you and your family
We are praying for Zoe and the Ward family every day!
Praying for Zoe
Continual prayers for Zoe. %uD83D%uDC97
Sending prayers and love. I have enjoyed seeing photos of you and your family on your road adventures together.
You are in our prayers as the family of God. May the love of Jesus overwhelm your family as you travel through this process.
Keeping everyone in our prayers daily.
For your family trip Zoe to help Dad and Mom.
So many things I can say. But, what can I say that will help when it’s God who is in control? Nothing. But from our family to yours we are praying daily. Zoe is on our minds everyday and we, along with everyone else, are praying that God be glorified in this and for His healing hands to touch, even for a moment, Zoe. We are available if there is anything you need. Big or small. - Agape.
Praying for Zoe, the family and community, the medical teams and researchers!! God is in control!!
Continued prayers
Praying for your family. God bless!
May 5th, 2024
Today, May 5th, 2024, Zoe Ward passed away at 3:15am on her 12th birthday. Her mom said it best, “Zoe is again wild and free. The way she is meant to be.”
There is hope that we will see Zoe again. Today, we are reminded of the reality of death and our need for a Savior.
1 Corinthians 15
54 When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come to pass: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.”
55“Where, O Death, is your victory? Where, O Death, is your sting?”
Please be praying for:
Thank you for your continued giving and prayers.
March 24th, 2024
Since the last update, there have been many good days and also hard days. The family needs encouragement and support right now as much as they’ve needed it all along.
Blessing Offor sings a song about heaven being like rain on a tin roof. This chorus speaks to me and there is something beautiful, simple, and miraculous about rain. Sometimes complicated words and verses aren’t necessary to speak to the soul. I love this update photo because it captures so much.
Washing away
Washing away my sorrows
Giving me faith
Giving me faith to follow a new tomorrow
They tell me in the Promised Land
There are mansions to choose
Oh, but I pray Heaven is like rain on a tin roof
Please be praying for:
Thank you for your continued giving and prayers.
November 5th, 2023
Zoe got her Make-A-Wish reveal party today with her Church community, friends, and family. They’re receiving an all expense paid trip from the foundation to Hawaii.
It’s a nice way to end an epic trip and celebrate 5 months since diagnosis! There were many people around the country looking out for her with lots of special treatment, discounts, and visits! Huge shoutout to all of the volunteers that called ahead to venues to negotiate with them.
Please be praying for:
Please also follow Zoe’s story on FB and consider giving a donation to this wonderful family.
October 10th, 2023
Zoe has been on an amazing trip with her whole family - thanks to the wonderful donations as well as a dear friend donating their motor home temporarily!
It turns out that they did an MRI while on the trip which led to concerns about a second tumor. Fortunately though, it was just a trick of the scan! Probably caused by the radiation dyes that they use. Her tumor is looking like it responded to the radiation and they’ll be moving on to a SonALAsense trial this winter.
On that same note, she doesn’t have to shave her head!!! The family is so excited to learn this news as Zoe has been dreading it.
Please be praying for:
Picture: Original on the right, update on the left
August 26th, 2023
Hey y’all -
Lots of good things have been happening. Zoe has finished her radiation (🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻) and she is doing well all things considered. Be praying for a reduction on the size of her tumor and that she’ll have a great trip with her family. Gemma (her mom) has been giving great updates on Facebook so I encourage you to join there if you want more information.
Today, I raised the goal to $50k. Thanks to all of your wonderful support, we raised $25k in no time and I’m confident that we’ll be able to hit that higher milestone.
There’s definitely a calm before the storm for this disease as we go from radiation to clinical trial and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what that looks like financially even with insurance.
Please be praying for:
🙏 Safe travels
🙏 Healing
🙏 Good days > Bad days
🙏 Faithfulness
July 12th, 2023
Today is an important one in Zoe’s journey — she’s starting radiation. Please be praying for:
Thank you again for your continued love and support! We’re sooooo close to hitting our goal financially and it’s been a huge group effort to get there.
June 24th, 2023
Can I just say, “Wow”?!
There has been so much generosity towards this family and I know it has been so uplifting to them after their initial diagnosis. If you’re wondering if your gift mattered (regardless of the amount), the answer is “Yes yes yes!”
So, how’s our girl doing?
There’s a lot more information on her Facebook page, but let’s just say fantastic! She’s been traveling to Disney with Mom and Dad (which was amazing btw because one of the employees stepped up to support her with professional photographers, special showings, free stuff and passes, and even a wheelchair since she’s been more tired lately). We definitely need to pause, breathe, and count our blessings with these calm days.
On the medical side of things, we’re just getting started. Zoe’s parents are looking at all of the trials options, meeting with specialists, and scheduling everything. They’ve been very diligent in taking advice, doing research, and getting everything aligned financially. There’s hope that Medicaid will step in for some of the costs. The family is having a great experience with UCSF, so that will likely be their medical home base which unfortunately is 4-5 hours from their actual home.
Zoe’s mom has shared cards on Facebook describing everyone’s favorite things. Zoe has 4 sisters and 1 brother all under 18, so I can only imagine the wide range of personalities, emotions, and stress that each one is uniquely feeling.
Please continue to share, give, and pray for this family! Even if you don’t feel led to give financially, telling her story to others is a gift in itself.
P.S. My apologies if you got the same update 3x last time. That was my fault while learning the system.
June 8th, 2023
Just wanted to give a quick shoutout to all of those amazing people out there who decided to give! Here’s some stats:
# of Donors: 45
Total Donated: $18,025
Average Raised per Day: $2,575
% of goal reached this week: 72.1%
Thank you soooo much for your generosity! Words cannot express what this means to this hurting family.
Please keep praying for our girl!
June 6th, 2023
Yesterday, the Ward family met with a specialist to review their options and talk through the results. Zoe does have a brain tumor about the size of a golf ball and they estimated that she has about a year to live.
The doctor was surprised that Zoe only has double vision and the dye test during the MRI means that the tumor is not as aggressive as it could be (praise God)!
Radiation could start as soon as next week and they are meeting with a pediatric neurological oncologist on Monday.
Even through all this, God is good and they are experiencing His mercies. I’ve been listening to the album “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor which has been encouraging and reminds us that even in these moments we have hope. People may not know that he lost his sister earlier this year. His dad said that God always answers prayers, just sometimes that answer is no.
“Brighter Days” - Blessing Offor
Oh, if your screams don't make a sound (if your screams don't make a sound)
Oh, if your walls are crashing down (crashing down, crashing down)
Oh, if your heart just cries too loud all the time
All the time, whoa
I know there's gonna be some brighter days (some brighter days)
I swear that love will find you in your pain (love will find you)
**
Please continue to pray, give, and share. Zoe is such a joy and she needs us now more than ever!
June 5th, 2023
With over 8,000 comments, 5,000 retweets, and 40,000 hearts on Twitter in a couple days, it’s amazing how the news has spread! And something fun happened… Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame sent his love as well!
There’s also a public FB group that’s jumped to over 1,600 followers (https://facebook.com/groups/6159956260791652/).
Last but not least, your generosity has already raised over $2,500 in barely a day. You’re amazing! Thank you so much!
Please continue to pray for Zoe and others with her condition as we hope for a miracle!
