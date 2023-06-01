Standing With the Campos Family

It is with unbearable sadness that I pen this heartfelt tribute to my one and only beloved son, Fernando Eduardo Campos III.

Our world forever changed when our only son passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday, May 21, 2023. Knowing We will never hear his laughter or feel his embrace evokes such sorrow and emptiness that We know we will not overcome without God’s Grace, our faith, and through the collective strength and support of our families and friends. This journey cannot be traversed alone.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Fernando experienced the best kind of person in this world. He had a remarkable spirit that embodied humility, respect, strength, kindness, and charm all at once. A fighter at heart, he carried an aura of peace wherever he went and his unwavering dedication to safeguarding his family and friends was evident in his selflessness; he would gladly give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Fernando’s presence in our lives has been an immeasurable blessing, filling our hearts with joy and helping us become better versions of ourselves. And now, he lives on as a cherished memory. God granted him victory over cancer, only to allow him to fall into an eternal peaceful sleep just a few years later. Fernando dreamt of spending his life after college helping Children and Teenagers. He would always say, “Who would be better at helping kids than me, someone who beat cancer and learned about life, death, faith, and strength at 11 years old?

Navigating this grief, we humbly request continued prayers and support but We also pledge to honor his life and legacy from this day until the day we are blessed to be reunited with our precious son. We ask our Family, Friends, and Our Entire Community to join us in this effort and to offer any contribution that will not only honor his life and memory but through this collaboration will also pay it forward as he would do so.

May the Lord bless each one of you abundantly for your compassion, love, and solidarity during this difficult time. Let us join hands, sharing our faith and reminding one another of the eternal hope we have in Christ Jesus.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Fernando, Danielle, and Bianca Campos





To All Our Family and Friends,