Dr Charles Hoffe Legal Defence Fund

“Restoring truth and integrity to the practice of medicine.”

Background

On April, 2021 Dr Charles Hoffe sent an open letter to the BC Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry, informing her of the injuries sustained by his own patients from the COVID vaccines, and questioning the ethics of continuing to administer a harmful vaccine.

On May, 2021, the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons issued a statement warning doctors not to question the public health narrative, and that any doctors who did so, would be investigated and possibly disciplined. Dr Hoffe continued to be a vocal advocate for patient safety, medical ethics and the Hippocratic oath.

In February, 2022, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC issued a citation against Dr Hoffe alleging that he “engaged in unprofessional conduct” and contravened the CMA Code of Ethics by raising questions with regard to vaccine injuries and early treatment.

The Need for a Fundraiser

To an increasing number of gravely concerned Canadians, the disciplinary actions undertaken by the College of Physicians and Surgeons against Dr. Hoffe and his fellow physicians for identifying safety issues regarding the COVID mandates and recommendations pronounced by Public Health authorities, appear politically motivated and contrary to the public good.

To these citizens, the College appears be aggressively persecuting highly qualified and conscientious medical professionals for acting according to the dictates of their conscience, knowledge, and sworn oath to do no harm.

These doctors have felt compelled to protect their patients and the public by voicing science-based concerns about the potential harms associated with the gene based COVID vaccines, and by drawing attention to the benefits of early treatment.

For casting doubt upon the reliability of the Public Health COVID-19 policies, they have drawn the ire of the College. Yet for many British Columbians, these courageous physicians embody the spirit of both ethical medicine and social responsibility.

We must stand up and support our courageous and ethical doctors such as Dr. Charles Hoffe.

How Funds Will Be Used

All funds will be used, at the discretion of Dr. Hoffe, to support his legal defence to the accusations of misconduct made against him by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia and the upcoming disciplinary hearing. His 10-day disciplinary hearing is presently scheduled for March 4-8 and 11-15, 2024.

Please give generously as the future of health care for all of us rests upon the success of these efforts.



