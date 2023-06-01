Justice for Walter Legal Fees

We are asking for donations to help Kraig Kromrey & Kassidy Canfield cover legal fees to obtain justice for their beloved family dog Walter who was inhumanely & senselessly shot & killed then dumped into a river while the family searched & begged & pleaded for his safe return. Please continue to read the details below...

On approximately April 21, 2023, friends Kraig Kromrey & Kassidy Canfield's family pet dog Walter went missing when he took off from their home. Walter has taken off with a companion who returned just before dark however Walter never returned.

Walters family began a "Missing Dog" campaign & along with other family members, friends, community members & even complete strangers searched for Walter. Posters were made which were handed out door to door, placed in mailboxes & hung up for the public to see. Facebook posts were made & shared repeatedly in hopes that someone/anyone would locate Walter & return him to his home & his beloved family. Areas were searched by vehicle as well as by foot. Walter could not be found. Walters family even offered a $1,000 reward for his safe return... Still no Walter.

Then on May 29, 2023 the information below was provided ending the search for Walter...

💔UPDATE: 5/29/23 we were made aware that Walter was shot & killed & dumped in to the river for supposedly attacking chickens on that first day he had ran off. Alex Cleaver, 21, kept this information after knowing we were looking high and low & slipped up at the bar this past weekend talking about shooting and killing a dog and people put two and two together and reached out to us. When confronted he told Kraig what he had done & showed no remorse or sympathy. Cops won’t do anything because he says Walter was killing his chickens. His big attempt at getting Walter to stop was a shout followed by him shooting our dog. Then lying saying the ground was too frozen to bury him so he had no other choice than to throw him in to the river. We are seeking legal action against him but no amount of money will ever be comparable to our boy. Our hearts are shattered.





Kraig & Kassidy have decided to purse legal action against Walter's murderer however attorney fees are no cheap & with a new baby girl these fees will put a huge financial strain on the family. I am asking for donations to the family to assist them in obtaining justice for Walter. The ignorant young man who inhumanely & senselessly shot & killed Walter needs to have legal action brought against him & be charged with the murder of Walter. This pathetic individual not only killed Walter without so much as attempting to handle the situation in a reasonable legal manner, but the sick individual concealed his actions while allowing the family & numerous others to continue to search for Walter. These people need to pay for their actions. Please let's all help Kraig & Kassidy cover their legal fees & let's bring justice to Walter.