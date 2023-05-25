Raised:
USD $460
Campaign funds will be received by Great Lakes Conservatory of Music Inc
The vision of this midwest-based conservatory is to promote, conserve, and develop a shared classical music heritage—training and nurturing the next generation of performers and teachers, cultivating excellence and joy in our students with a view towards the good, the true, and the beautiful.
Are you looking for a place that teaches excellent musicianship, cares about your character formation and integrity, and is a place to reclaim the ideas that produce great art? How about an education that will not break your bank account?
Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.
Keep up the good work!
