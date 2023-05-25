Campaign Image

Great Lakes Conservatory of Music

Raised:

 USD $460

Campaign created by Jessica Wedge

Campaign funds will be received by Great Lakes Conservatory of Music Inc

Great Lakes Conservatory of Music

The vision of this midwest-based conservatory is to promote, conserve, and develop a shared classical music heritage—training and nurturing the next generation of performers and teachers, cultivating excellence and joy in our students with a view towards the good, the true, and the beautiful.

Are you looking for a place that teaches excellent musicianship, cares about your character formation and integrity, and is a place to reclaim the ideas that produce great art? How about an education that will not break your bank account?

Recent Donations
Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Craig
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Phillip Matous
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Great idea! Thanks for taking up the challenge.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

