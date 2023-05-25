Gläubiger Bundeswehroffizier für Gewissensentscheidung angeklagt





Für DEUTSCHE Sprache siehe Ende des jeweiligen Updates (ganz unten)

UPDATE #3: Postponement of Court Date (see below) // Verschiebung des Verhandlungstermins (siehe unten)

UPDATE #2: Criminal Case to Proceed to Second Instance in 4 Weeks Despite Acquittal (see below) // Strafverfahren wird in 4 Wochen auf 2. Instanz trotz Freispruch fortgesetzt (siehe unten)

UPDATE #1: Only Days Until the Court Date (see below) // Nur noch wenige Tage bis zum Gerichtstermin (siehe unten)

Support for Prosecuted German Air Force Lieutenant

Lieutenant Lukas B. has always loved to serve God and his country faithfully in the German Air Force. In all his decision-making, he has continually tried to do his best to follow his conscience and put his loyalty to God and his people first. Now he is faced with criminal prosecution, because he chose to listen to his conscience.



Criminal and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Lukas for his decision not to consent after carefully considering the mandatory vaccination with a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. In criminal proceedings, he could face up to 3 years imprisonment. In addition to a fine of €2,000, the disciplinary proceedings are now set to impose a ban on him from wearing his uniform and to confiscate 50% of his salary until the end of both proceedings. The intended dishonorable discharge would also result in financial damage of over €120,000. At the same time, his career in the German Military was effectively ended by the ban on participation in courses since January 2022.

Lukas has been serving in our Armed Forces since 2011. His heart beats for the troops and the honorable core values of the German military. The His conviction to fight against National Socialism, to uphold and protect the values of our law, being a role model to others within the military and to always put Jesus first in his life has always been the guiding light in all his decision-making.

When in 2021 vaccinations with the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA preparations were ordered for all soldiers throughout the German military, including young and recovered comrades, Lukas had doubts about the extent to which he, as a responsible superior and in his ideal understanding as a citizen in uniform, can obey this order with a clear conscience. He then thoroughly analyzed the various opinions on this topic and the associated social implications and, after careful consideration and much prayer, decided with a heavy heart that he could not consent to this order and the mandatory vaccination.

Lukas made this decision with much prayer for himself in faithful obedience to his conscience. He respects every individual decision for or against vaccination and was also of the opinion that a corona infection should not be taken lightly. Nevertheless, he would never have thought it possible that in this context, mandatory vaccination would come about so quickly and that the vaccination status would lead to such discrimination and division in our society.

Lukas also presented his ethical and medical concerns to his superiors and explained why he cannot with a clear conscience consent to the medical measure ordered. Since then, he has not only been systematically disadvantaged, but now he also faces criminal prosecution.

Lukas is loved and valued by us as a sincere, loyal, faithful friend with a strong moral compass and a deep love for Jesus. He is always willing to help and a role model for us in terms of honesty and decency. It shocks us how the German Military and the judiciary are taking action against him for his loyalty to his conscience.

We want to support Lukas for his courage and straightforwardness in following his conscience despite all the penalties and career disadvantages during this difficult time and hereby send a signal of solidarity. Therefore we ask you for prayer above all, but also for financial support for our brother and friend Lukas, who is now faced with a huge financial burden in order to pay for the court case. We would love to stand strong for him, as he has stood so strong for his conscience and for what he believes is the right way to walk.

We would love to give you the opportunity on this page to support our dear friend Lukas with the current and upcoming legal and procedural costs.

Thank you for your support!

May the LORD bless and protect you.



