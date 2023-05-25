Support for Prosecuted German Air Force Lieutenant

Goal:
EUR €25,000
Raised:
EUR €8,225
Campaign funds will be received by Janne Kristin Bösche
Für DEUTSCHE Sprache siehe Ende des jeweiligen Updates (ganz unten)
UPDATE #3: Postponement of Court Date (see below) // Verschiebung des Verhandlungstermins (siehe unten)
UPDATE #2: Criminal Case to Proceed to Second Instance in 4 Weeks Despite Acquittal (see below) // Strafverfahren wird in 4 Wochen auf 2. Instanz trotz Freispruch fortgesetzt (siehe unten)
UPDATE #1: Only Days Until the Court Date (see below) // Nur noch wenige Tage bis zum Gerichtstermin (siehe unten)
————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Lieutenant Lukas B. has always loved to serve God and his country faithfully in the German Air Force. In all his decision-making, he has continually tried to do his best to follow his conscience and put his loyalty to God and his people first. Now he is faced with criminal prosecution, because he chose to listen to his conscience.
Criminal and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Lukas for his decision not to consent after carefully considering the mandatory vaccination with a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. In criminal proceedings, he could face up to 3 years imprisonment. In addition to a fine of €2,000, the disciplinary proceedings are now set to impose a ban on him from wearing his uniform and to confiscate 50% of his salary until the end of both proceedings. The intended dishonorable discharge would also result in financial damage of over €120,000. At the same time, his career in the German Military was effectively ended by the ban on participation in courses since January 2022.
Lukas has been serving in our Armed Forces since 2011. His heart beats for the troops and the honorable core values of the German military. The His conviction to fight against National Socialism, to uphold and protect the values of our law, being a role model to others within the military and to always put Jesus first in his life has always been the guiding light in all his decision-making.
When in 2021 vaccinations with the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA preparations were ordered for all soldiers throughout the German military, including young and recovered comrades, Lukas had doubts about the extent to which he, as a responsible superior and in his ideal understanding as a citizen in uniform, can obey this order with a clear conscience. He then thoroughly analyzed the various opinions on this topic and the associated social implications and, after careful consideration and much prayer, decided with a heavy heart that he could not consent to this order and the mandatory vaccination.
Lukas made this decision with much prayer for himself in faithful obedience to his conscience. He respects every individual decision for or against vaccination and was also of the opinion that a corona infection should not be taken lightly. Nevertheless, he would never have thought it possible that in this context, mandatory vaccination would come about so quickly and that the vaccination status would lead to such discrimination and division in our society.
Lukas also presented his ethical and medical concerns to his superiors and explained why he cannot with a clear conscience consent to the medical measure ordered. Since then, he has not only been systematically disadvantaged, but now he also faces criminal prosecution.
Lukas is loved and valued by us as a sincere, loyal, faithful friend with a strong moral compass and a deep love for Jesus. He is always willing to help and a role model for us in terms of honesty and decency. It shocks us how the German Military and the judiciary are taking action against him for his loyalty to his conscience.
We want to support Lukas for his courage and straightforwardness in following his conscience despite all the penalties and career disadvantages during this difficult time and hereby send a signal of solidarity. Therefore we ask you for prayer above all, but also for financial support for our brother and friend Lukas, who is now faced with a huge financial burden in order to pay for the court case. We would love to stand strong for him, as he has stood so strong for his conscience and for what he believes is the right way to walk.
We would love to give you the opportunity on this page to support our dear friend Lukas with the current and upcoming legal and procedural costs.
Thank you for your support!
May the LORD bless and protect you.
December 10th, 2024
Due to a health-related absence of one of the parties involved in the trial, the scheduled court date has been canceled for the time being. A new date will be set once the individual has recovered.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————
DEUTSCH:
Update 25.11.24:
Verschiebung des Verhandlungstermins:
Aufgrund eines gesundheitlich bedingten Ausfalls von einem der Prozessbeteiligten, kam es vorerst zu einer Aufhebung des Verhandlungstermins. Ein neuer Termin wird nach Genesung des Betroffenen vereinbart.
October 27th, 2024
The trial day last year was definitely an unforgettable event for Lukas and, of course, accompanied by much tension and high costs. He is still grateful for how Jesus has blessed him with a wonderful family and loyal friends, most of whom were even there at the trial. It was truly a great blessing. Lukas is also deeply moved by the immense prayer support and the generosity of many people he often didn’t even know, yet who were willing to support the trial financially. He is also thankful for the good cooperation of his lawyers and what he perceives as the unbiased, purely factual, and professional assessment of the situation by the judge who acquitted him.
Unfortunately, however, the public prosecutor has appealed, so the criminal case will be continued in the next instance in the second half of November this year. From an administrative economic standpoint alone, this is a complete disaster, considering how much scientifically substantiated data now supports the correctness of his decision at the time, making any prosecution in this context seem obsolete. Now Lukas faces another full day of trial, as he, out of conscience (which he has extensively articulated in various letters of complaint), did not consent to vaccination. He remains speechless by the ongoing proceedings, especially since an internal court disciplinary procedure is also still pending.
The past 2.5 years have been really difficult for Lukas. However, he does not regret his decision at all. He is at peace with himself and with God and knows that he has remained true to his conscience. This, for him, is priceless and more valuable than all the other freedoms in this world. He is grateful to God for everyone who prays for him and for the strength that Jesus Christ has given him every day anew.
Professionally and financially, unfortunately, much remains uncertain, as he is still legally a soldier but not allowed to serve actively. His salary continues to be cut in half, and for the time being, he is also not allowed to engage in any other paid work. The chances of another acquittal are, shockingly, not very high. All the more reason a strong defense is needed, which is, however, extremely costly. If he is convicted, he faces a prison sentence and financial losses in the six-figure range. Despite everything, Lukas does not want to lose his confidence.
Lukas will not stop fighting for his freedom. He knows he has harmed no one with the decision at issue. He is innocent! Last but not least, he knows that "all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose." (Romans 8:28).
Therefore, we continue to ask for your prayers, as well as financial support, to help Lukas cover the ongoing and upcoming legal and trial costs!
May Jesus Christ take this case and everyone involved into His hands and lay His blessing upon it.
———————————————————————————
DEUTSCH:
Update 25.10.2024:
Der Prozesstag im letzten Jahr war für Lukas definitiv ein unvergessliches Ereignis und freilich mit viel Anspannung und hohen Kosten verbunden. Nach wie vor ist er dankbar dafür, wie Jesus ihn mit einer tollen Familie und treuen Freunden gesegnet hat, die größtenteils sogar beim Prozesstag dabei waren. Das war ein wirklich großer Segen. Zudem ist Lukas schwer beeindruckt von der immensen Gebetsunterstützung sowie der Großzügigkeit vieler Menschen, die er oftmals noch gar nicht kannte, die jedoch bereit waren, das Verfahren mit finanziellen Mitteln großzügig zu unterstützen. Er ist auch dankbar für die gute Zusammenarbeit seiner Anwälte und die seiner Meinung nach unvoreingenommene und ausschließlich sachliche, professionelle Betrachtung des Sachverhaltes seitens der Richterin, die ihn freigesprochen hat.
Leider ist die Staatsanwaltschaft jedoch in Berufung gegangen, sodass in der zweiten Novemberhälfte diesen Jahres das Strafverfahren in der nächsten Instanz gegen ihn fortgesetzt wird. Allein verwaltungsökonomisch ist dies ein völliges Desaster, wenn man bedenkt, wie viele wissenschaftlich fundierte Daten mittlerweile die Richtigkeit seiner damaligen Entscheidung stützen und jegliche Strafverfolgung in diesem Kontext obsolet erscheinen lassen. Nun wartet auf Lukas ein weiterer voller Verhandlungstag, da er aus Gewissensgründen (was er umfangreich in diversen Beschwerdeschreiben artikuliert hat) nicht in eine Impfung eingewilligt hat. Nach wie vor ist er fassungslos über das andauernde Geschehen, zumal ja auch noch ein internes gerichtliches Disziplinarverfahren aussteht.
Die letzten 2,5 Jahre waren wirklich nicht leicht für Lukas. Dennoch bereut er seine Entscheidung keineswegs. Er hat Frieden mit sich und mit Gott und weiß, dass er seinem Gewissen treu geblieben ist. Das ist für ihn unbezahlbar und wertvoller als alle anderen Freiheiten dieser Welt. Er ist Gott dankbar für alle Menschen, die für ihn beten, und für die Kraft, die Jesus Christus ihm jeden Tag aufs Neue geschenkt hat.
Beruflich und wirtschaftlich ist leider vieles nach wie vor ungewiss, da er zwar legal noch Soldat ist, jedoch nicht aktiv dienen darf. Sein Gehalt ist nach wie vor zur Hälfte gekürzt, und bis auf Weiteres darf er keiner anderen entgeltlichen Arbeit nachgehen. Darüber hinaus ist eine gute Strafverteidigung äußerst kostspielig, und die Chancen auf einen erneuten Freispruch sind schockierenderweise nicht allzu hoch. Sollte es zu einem Schuldspruch kommen droht ihm eine Haftstrafe und ein finanzieller Schaden im sechsstelligen Bereich. Trotz allem will sich Lukas die Zuversicht nicht nehmen lassen.
Lukas will nicht aufhören, für seine Freiheit zu kämpfen. Er hat mit der zugrundeliegenden Entscheidung nichts und niemandem geschadet. Er ist unschuldig! Last but not least weiß er, „dass denen, die Gott lieben, alle Dinge zum Besten dienen, denen, die nach seinem Ratschluss berufen sind.“ (Römer 8,28).
Wir bitten somit weiterhin um euer Gebet, aber auch um finanzielle Unterstützung für Lukas um die laufenden und noch anstehenden Anwalts- und Verfahrenskosten zu decken!
Möge Jesus Christus dieses Verfahren und alle Beteiligten in seine Hände nehmen und seinen Segen darauf legen.
September 10th, 2023
In mid-September 2023, the first trial day is now scheduled before the district court.
The disciplinary measures against Lukas have been implemented for three months, which means that he is no longer allowed to wear a uniform, has been suspended from active duty and his monthly pay has been cut in half. However, since he is still legally considered a soldier, he is prohibited from performing any other professional activities, with the exception of minor employment, until further notice.
The far-reaching support Lukas has received in recent months is a great encouragement to him. It has given him a lot of courage, strength and confidence.
After a long and intensive search, Lukas has found two very competent lawyers. With their professional expertise in this complex case, Lukas feels very supported by them.
Lukas continues to ask for prayer:
...that he will experience that God is carrying and guiding the legal process
...that an unbiased view of the facts will be taken by the judge and the prosecution.
...that God continues to give health and a good cooperation of the lawyers
...that the trial will be a blessing for all those involved in it.
Thank you for the numerous prayers, encouragement and messages that have already reached Lukas - he feels very encouraged by them!
——————————————————————————
DEUTSCH
Update 10.09.2023:
Mitte September 2023 steht nun der erste Prozesstag vor dem Amtsgericht an.
Seit drei Monaten sind die Disziplinarmaßnahmen gegen Lukas umgesetzt worden, womit er seitdem keine Uniform mehr tragen darf, von der aktiven Dienstausü suspendiert und auch seine monatlichen Bezüge um die Hälfte gekürzt worden sind. Da er rein rechtlich jedoch nach wie vor als Soldat gilt, ist es ihm bis auf weiteres untersagt, andere berufliche Tätigkeiten auszuführen, mit Ausnahme von geringfügigen Beschäftigungen.
Die weitreichende Unterstützung die Lukas in den letzten Monaten erfahren hat, erlebt Lukas als große Ermutigung. Es hat ihm viel Mut, Kraft und Zuversicht geschenkt.
Nach langer und intensiver Suche, hat Lukas zwei sehr kompetente Anwälte gefunden. Mit ihrer fachlichen Expertise in diesem komplexen Fall weiß sich Lukas von ihnen sehr unterstützt.
Lukas bittet weiterhin um Gebet:
...dass er erlebt, dass Gott den Gerichtsprozess trägt und führt
...dass eine unvoreingenommene Betrachtung des Sachverhaltes von Seiten der Richterin und der Staatsanwaltschaft erfolgt.
...dass Gott weiterhin Gesunderhaltung und eine gute Zusammenarbeit der Anwälte schenkt
..dass das Verfahren, für alle die darin involviert sind, ein Segen wird.
Danke für die zahlreichen Gebete, Ermutigungen und Nachrichten die Lukas bereits erreicht haben - er fühlt sich dadurch sehr bestärkt!
