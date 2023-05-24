Campaign Image

Dr David C. Mackereth, Evangelist.

Campaign created by David Mackereth

Campaign funds will be received by David Mackereth

Dr David C. Mackereth, Evangelist.

I have an evangelistic and Bible teaching ministry here in the United Kingdom. Although I am currently based in teh city of Hull, I seek to work in the countries of Scotland, Wales and England. I also have an online ministry, with regular live broadcasts and I am building a a resource of church history in the form of audiobooks which is being created for the encouraging and edifying of the saints.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
6 hours ago

We appreciate all you are doing to spread the gospel David and continue to enjoy your bible studies. May the Lord richly bless your ministry

Anonymous Giver
8 hours ago

Godbless your preaching of Lord Jesus Christ crucified David. Amen Amen

Anonymous Giver
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
10 months ago

I stumbled on Dr Mackereths youtube messages a couple of weeks ago and find them more helpful than any other messages that I have viewed.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Much love from Texas. Carry on David. Prayers for strength and anointing for you and your ministry. May triune God be glorified. Maranatha Lord Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Thankyou for your continued work in your gospel preaching and Bible studies. I really appreciate it.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Dear David - we have recently been in a position to send you a one off donation of GBP500 to help you in your great commitment to spreading the Lord's word in the UK through your street evangelism and to the world through your on-line ministry. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Thank you David for your commitment to spreading God's word through your street ministry as well as your online ministry.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Thank you David for all your hard work for this ministry. You are a blessing to us all.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Thankyou for all your work.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Good luck with your work, David.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Thank you David for your courage and convictions to preach the Bible in England and for your YouTube videos.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Love Dr. Mackereth's public preaching...wish many more such men would be raised up to confront this lost world with the need for repentance and faith in Christ.

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Hi David. Hope this helps. God bless, strengthen, protect and encourage you! With love from New Zealand

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

This is to support Dr MacKereth and the furtherance of the Gospel

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo