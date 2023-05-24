Dr David C. Mackereth, Evangelist.

Campaign funds will be received by David Mackereth
I have an evangelistic and Bible teaching ministry here in the United Kingdom. Although I am currently based in teh city of Hull, I seek to work in the countries of Scotland, Wales and England. I also have an online ministry, with regular live broadcasts and I am building a a resource of church history in the form of audiobooks which is being created for the encouraging and edifying of the saints.
We appreciate all you are doing to spread the gospel David and continue to enjoy your bible studies. May the Lord richly bless your ministry
Godbless your preaching of Lord Jesus Christ crucified David. Amen Amen
I stumbled on Dr Mackereths youtube messages a couple of weeks ago and find them more helpful than any other messages that I have viewed.
Much love from Texas. Carry on David. Prayers for strength and anointing for you and your ministry. May triune God be glorified. Maranatha Lord Jesus.
Thankyou for your continued work in your gospel preaching and Bible studies. I really appreciate it.
Dear David - we have recently been in a position to send you a one off donation of GBP500 to help you in your great commitment to spreading the Lord's word in the UK through your street evangelism and to the world through your on-line ministry. God bless.
Thank you David for your commitment to spreading God's word through your street ministry as well as your online ministry.
Thank you David for all your hard work for this ministry. You are a blessing to us all.
Thankyou for all your work.
Good luck with your work, David.
Thank you David for your courage and convictions to preach the Bible in England and for your YouTube videos.
Love Dr. Mackereth's public preaching...wish many more such men would be raised up to confront this lost world with the need for repentance and faith in Christ.
Hi David. Hope this helps. God bless, strengthen, protect and encourage you! With love from New Zealand
This is to support Dr MacKereth and the furtherance of the Gospel
