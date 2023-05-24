Help Support Maw & Paws Ark Sanctuary

Hi, My name is joanna Schultz, Some animal supporters call me Maw, Actually the name of my sanctuary that i run all by myself.Is named Maw & Paws Ark, My husband when he was alive, helped name it. I am Maw ,He was Paws,or shelter is called Ark.Long story short, My husband died 10 yrs ago, leaving me with the sanctuary for me to do all by myself. I have asked for help so many times, never got it. Some donations, off of facebook, well donations are seriously zero now. Prices on food and vet care are much higher now. I am a 501c3 nonprofit animal sanctuary for senior dogs and cats. I have been on truth social asking for help, have a youtube channel, that's going nowhere right now. My sanctuary is in real need for donations, this place feels like it's falling apart, can't find a way to get stuff fixed around here. I love animals, God's mission for me,I have a gift for compassion, the unwanted ones come to me, my sanctuary, right now its very small, so its manageable in some ways. If we could get help in getting what the animals need and the fixing up of the place also, windows need replaced, a light fixture needs fixed, list goes on. I also care for other people's dogs, and help the owners too