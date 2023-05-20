For My Sister Tammy cancer treatments

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 23 days ago I love you tammy, Thanking the LORD JESUS for your complete healing, HALLELUJAH 1

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago I love you Tammy. God is Faithful. Hallelujah 🌺 1

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago I love you Tammy ❤ So extremely grateful for you. Hallelujah you are healed 🎊🎊 1

Cindy - $ 200.00 USD 4 months ago Praise the Lord Tammy, He is Faithful. I love you ❤ 2

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago Praise the Lord Tammy, you are Healed. Hallelujah..I love you my beautiful friend ❤ 1

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 7 months ago 1

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 8 months ago Hallelujah Hallelujah thank you Jesus 🥰 2

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 8 months ago Hallelujah Tammy by JESUS'S Stripes you are healed, I love you my beautiful friend ❤ 2

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago Trust in the Lord with All of your heart 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I love you tammy! 2

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago Praise Praise the Lord, you are healed tammy, you shall live and not die ,and declare the wonderful works of God in the land of the living!! HALLELUJAH ❤❤❤ 2

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago Hallelujah Hallelujah Tammy. Our God reigns 🥰🥰 3

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 10 months ago I love you Tammy 🙏🙏🙏 I thank our Lord Jesus for healing you! !HALLELUJAH 3

Kim Sherman - $ 100.00 USD 11 months ago Tammy, you are always in my prayers, I love you so much ❤️ 3

Martin & Debbie - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 2

Rick Warren - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago 3

Cindy McDonald - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago 2

Susan M Hallen - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 USD 1 year ago 1

Brother - $ 125.00 USD 1 year ago 2

Cousin Gary - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago I am sorry to hear this. You all are family. We have shared so much of our lives together. God Bless you, Tammy. I am praying for your soul. 2