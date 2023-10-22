Disabled veterans need help asap

PURPOSE:

I want to start by saying that I know we can come together to make this happen. We are all God's children and American's. There are 2 boys whose life is in danger and a family that is stranded from getting basic essentials. Their only car was totaled last May when they were hit by an illegal immigrant who was drunk. Their father is a disabled veteran because he made the ultimate sacrifice to serve this country when we needed servicemen and women at a very dangerous time in the US. Now he needs our help to keep his children safe.

They live in a small town on the outskirts of a bigger town (30,000) people at the border and the closest grocery store is 7 miles and there aren't any Uber drivers, Taxi's, or public transportation right now due to the mass influx of people. I have gone to the NGO's begging them to help this family and they refuse every time. They tell me that their resources are for illegal immigrants only. They have given illegal immigrants donated cars knowing that they don't have a license or insurance which is what happened to this family. They are totally reliant on waiting for someone to have the time to take them to the store, doctor, church and their boys to school. It is the lack of transportation to take his boys to and from school is the major issue.

We used to have hundreds of men hanging out everywhere you looked before December. Now we have thousands of men from every nation imaginable everywhere. So me work for the cartels, some are gang members, some drug runners and others are child traffickers. For the physical year 2022, according to the Center of Missing and Exploited Children 18,336 children were sex trafficked. Texas was the 2nd highest in this category. I do my best to try to take and pick these boys up from school.

Why I might not always be available. I also volunteer to go get groceries for some of our elderly residents who are to afraid to leave their homes. When I started this I only had 5 homes to take care of, now I have 21 homes. That has cut into the time I have to be sure I am there to get the kids. Having their father being able to pick them up would help me to serve more people, give him peace of mind, but most of all these boys wouldn't worry all day if someone was going to be there to take them home. They are terrified that one day they will be forced to walk with some of lifes biggest dirtbags ever watching them.

I have been asked why have I put so much time into helping them and the only thing I can say is that I feel like it was a God thing. He knows that when I start something I don't stop even if it means that I might be putting myself in danger. I feel like when God said for us to Love One Another he didn't mean when it was convient or easy. He gave his all for this country and I feel like giving back just a small amount isn't asking to much.

If you are worried that this might be a scam, you can go look at update #6. I have posted his ID card from the Marines, his service record showing that he did fight in the war in Afganastan, and his disability letter from the VA. He knows that this could get in the hands of someone that might use it for the wrong purpose, but he said that nothing is more important than his kids safety.

Please share this fundraiser even if you aren't able to contribute. The only way to make this work is for it to get in front of as many people as possible. This veteran and his family need our help. God said in Psalms 3:27 Do not pass by a man in need, for it may be the hand of God to him."



I know times are hard for everyone, but Anne Frank penned this quote and it is so true, " No one has ever become poor by giving.



