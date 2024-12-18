Campaign Image

Help from losing everything

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,715

Campaign created by Asa Potter

Campaign funds will be received by Asa Potter

I absolutely hate the idea of asking for help. I'm out of options and have no other choice. A few months back I had surgery on my arms, not able to work I had to hire help. While working my help got hurt and has not been able to work since. I had a decent successful business until I had surgery. All of this has caused a mental health breakdown. I'm trying to keep going and get things back under control. I just started a new job where I'll make barely a fraction of what I need. I need your help so that I can keep a truck so I can make it back and forth to work. Creditors want their money so things are going to start getting repossessed. Please find it in your heart to help me keep a vehicle so I can live. I appreciate your time and consideration 

Recent Donations
Shannon Hancock
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Sending you big hugs, Asa! Things seem bleak now, but better days are ahead.

Jason and Tonia Lintula
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Kyle Collison
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Love you bro thank you for believing in me praying for you homie and you’ll be up in no time

Diane
$ 40.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying things will work out for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Hang in there. You got this. Sending best wishes to you and your family.

Easton
$ 5.00 USD
25 days ago

Alyssa P
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Andrea
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Hugs to you. Keep pushing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Kelly
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Val
$ 400.00 USD
27 days ago

I'm so very sorry for your troubles. Please study God's word and study His hope and especially his love for you and your family. Trust in the Lord with ALL your heart, mind, and soul. II Samuel 22:31-33 For God His way is perfect; the word of the Lord is tried. He is a Shield to all who trust and take refuge in Him. Who is a rock except our God? He guides the blameless and sets them free.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Keep going! You will get through this.

John and Rita
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for you, your family and your business.

Jay Jessika Rosa
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

We love you! ♥️

No Roots Ranch
$ 30.00 USD
27 days ago

Randall OSKAR Scot
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for you.

Megan McManamey
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending hugs your way!

Logan C
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

