Help from losing everything

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,715
Campaign funds will be received by Asa Potter
I absolutely hate the idea of asking for help. I'm out of options and have no other choice. A few months back I had surgery on my arms, not able to work I had to hire help. While working my help got hurt and has not been able to work since. I had a decent successful business until I had surgery. All of this has caused a mental health breakdown. I'm trying to keep going and get things back under control. I just started a new job where I'll make barely a fraction of what I need. I need your help so that I can keep a truck so I can make it back and forth to work. Creditors want their money so things are going to start getting repossessed. Please find it in your heart to help me keep a vehicle so I can live. I appreciate your time and consideration
Sending you big hugs, Asa! Things seem bleak now, but better days are ahead.
Love you bro thank you for believing in me praying for you homie and you’ll be up in no time
Praying things will work out for you
Hang in there. You got this. Sending best wishes to you and your family.
Hugs to you. Keep pushing!
I'm so very sorry for your troubles. Please study God's word and study His hope and especially his love for you and your family. Trust in the Lord with ALL your heart, mind, and soul. II Samuel 22:31-33 For God His way is perfect; the word of the Lord is tried. He is a Shield to all who trust and take refuge in Him. Who is a rock except our God? He guides the blameless and sets them free.
Keep going! You will get through this.
Praying for you, your family and your business.
We love you! ♥️
Praying for you.
Sending hugs your way!
