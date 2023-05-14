Operation Remount Corporation 501c3

At Operation Remount Corporation, we are dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders in managing symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression, while also finding forever homes for American Mustangs that have been overlooked in adoption events. Our unique program pairs these Mustangs, who have faced their own trauma, with veterans and first responders to foster mutual healing and growth. This six-week program, held in Jay Em, WY, is completely free for participants, including housing and meals, thanks to our dedicated volunteers.

As demand for our program grows, we urgently need additional funding to expand our facilities. This includes a larger classroom, more housing, and an indoor training space, as well as covering the costs of feed, veterinary care, and utilities. Your support would enable us to serve more veterans, first responders, and Mustangs, helping to transform lives and create lasting bonds. Thank you for considering a donation, and for your generosity in supporting our mission. For more information, please visit our website at www.operationremount.org.