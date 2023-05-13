Supporting Trinity's schooling

Goal:
USD $16,000
Raised:
USD $4,648
Campaign funds will be received by Trinity Abbott
Hello! My name is Trinity. I'd love to share a little about my story. I lived in America until I was 9 and then my family moved to New Zealand as missionaries! We moved back to America in 2020 and have been apart of a church my parents lead in Wolfeboro! I feel I have been called to go to Bethel School of Supernatural ministries. It is a 1 year program with potential of more years if God so desires! This whole process from applying to now has been solely God lead. I am excited to see where he takes me and what I learn about him through this journey!I The money that will be raised will go directly to the cost of school and living in California. Schooling is $5750 and living will be $10,250. I will be working part time but it won't be enough to cover everything. If you feel it in your heart to give that would be such a blessing and very helpful! Prayers are also greatly appreciated!
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
this is your time Trinni-binni go for the gusto!
Wishing you success and blessings as you continue on this path God has led you to.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.