Supporting Trinity's schooling

Hello! My name is Trinity. I'd love to share a little about my story. I lived in America until I was 9 and then my family moved to New Zealand as missionaries! We moved back to America in 2020 and have been apart of a church my parents lead in Wolfeboro! I feel I have been called to go to Bethel School of Supernatural ministries. It is a 1 year program with potential of more years if God so desires! This whole process from applying to now has been solely God lead. I am excited to see where he takes me and what I learn about him through this journey!I The money that will be raised will go directly to the cost of school and living in California. Schooling is $5750 and living will be $10,250. I will be working part time but it won't be enough to cover everything. If you feel it in your heart to give that would be such a blessing and very helpful! Prayers are also greatly appreciated!