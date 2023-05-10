No College Mandates





We are a group of concerned parents, doctors, nurses, professors, students and other college stakeholders working towards the common goal of ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates



It is the fundamental right of each individual to freely choose which medical interventions to receive based on informed consent. Neither sufficient clinical trail data for young adults nor long-term safety data exist for these recently developed and novel vaccines. Because the coercive nature of college vaccine mandates completely disregards students’ individual freedom and right to bodily autonomy, we strongly believe that these mandates are unconstitutional, unethical, unscientific and undoubtedly contributing to the psychological distress and the staggering rise in mental health issues among young adults. Institutions of higher learning which impose vaccine mandates do not uphold the very civil rights and liberties they teach and purport to vehemently defend.



It is vital to the future of our democracy that we join together and rise up to restore the right of college students everywhere to maintain bodily autonomy – a fundamental human right that must be defended at all costs.

Before now, we have never asked for donations of any kind. Contributing to our campaign is one small way that you can support the continuation of our work. As this work gets increasingly more complicated, we will use these funds to cover our rising administrative expenses, our support of conferences that aim to prevent this from ever happening again and our support of students and families that are suing colleges for vaccine injuries and deaths.

We are currently exploring options to fall under the umbrella of an established 501c(3) nonprofit at which point we can accept larger, tax deductible donations. I hope that I can reach out to you again to ask for your financial support for this very important work when that time comes.