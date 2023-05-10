No College Mandates

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,938
Campaign funds will be received by Lucia Sinatra
We are a group of concerned parents, doctors, nurses, professors, students and other college stakeholders working towards the common goal of ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates
It is the fundamental right of each individual to freely choose which medical interventions to receive based on informed consent. Neither sufficient clinical trail data for young adults nor long-term safety data exist for these recently developed and novel vaccines. Because the coercive nature of college vaccine mandates completely disregards students’ individual freedom and right to bodily autonomy, we strongly believe that these mandates are unconstitutional, unethical, unscientific and undoubtedly contributing to the psychological distress and the staggering rise in mental health issues among young adults. Institutions of higher learning which impose vaccine mandates do not uphold the very civil rights and liberties they teach and purport to vehemently defend.
It is vital to the future of our democracy that we join together and rise up to restore the right of college students everywhere to maintain bodily autonomy – a fundamental human right that must be defended at all costs.
Before now, we have never asked for donations of any kind. Contributing to our campaign is one small way that you can support the continuation of our work. As this work gets increasingly more complicated, we will use these funds to cover our rising administrative expenses, our support of conferences that aim to prevent this from ever happening again and our support of students and families that are suing colleges for vaccine injuries and deaths.
We are currently exploring options to fall under the umbrella of an established 501c(3) nonprofit at which point we can accept larger, tax deductible donations. I hope that I can reach out to you again to ask for your financial support for this very important work when that time comes.
I appreciate what you're doing to protect our children against mandates that are in direct contradiction to historically progressive positions like individual liberty, personal choice and the right to medical privacy. Thank you for your responsiveness to my outreach and offering resources to help me protect my college-bound son.
I appreciate what you've done to stand up for medical freedom. I hope that we can make changes so that these abuses won't happen again.
Heroic battle you championed. Thank you
Thank you for doing the right thing for humanity. God bless you.
Thank you for your hard work and dedication! It matters.
Thank you so much for creating and maintaining these spreadsheets. So important as we look ahead to dental school for our son.
Thank you for what you do!
Thanks so much for fighting for medical freedom!!
Thank you for advocating for our kids. God bless your work!
Thank you to all who are inspired to protect our students from the harm of college medical mandates. God bless and Godspeed!
Saw your data on X! Keep up the great work! Blessings!
Great work! Keep it up! Thank you!
Students need to vote with their feet. Donors need to vote with their dollars.
