Please help Nabil walk again





Dear Friends,



We’re coming to you now because we’re faced with a situation no parent wants to experience with their child. Our 12-year-old son, Nabil is battling a rare and serious health condition – hypermobile EDS and tethered cord syndrome - and we’re sharing his story and asking for your help. As you can see in the video, he’s at the center of our lives and like all parents, we just want him to have the best quality of life possible.



Nabil has been sick and unable to attend school since November 2021. Instead of playing with his friends and being a normal boy, he sits in a wheelchair, dependent on help to perform some of the most basic functions of life.



In December 2023, he underwent successful surgery to address this condition, but his path to recovery has been strenuous. Despite initial intense pain, Nabil has shown progress—his voice has returned, and he is gaining strength through daily therapy sessions. The surgeon was clear that his ability to someday walk again would depend on the therapy.



Nabil still has an excruciatingly long and difficult road ahead of him. We are asking you to consider supporting us with the many costs that long-term rehabilitation entails. Insurance coverage is limited, especially when dealing with a rare and poorly understood disease.



Funds received will be used to pay for a more intense rehabilitation in Slovakia which we believe would be of more benefit for him at this stage. Anything left over will be used for medicine, supplements and therapies, for nutrition and to support one of his parents always being by his side.



We invite you to join us in supporting Nabil on his journey to recovery. Any assistance will make a significant difference in his life. There is nothing we want more than to see him walk again.



For those residing in Europe, we also have a page on GoFundMe in EUR for convenience.







Thank you sincerely for your consideration and support.





Warm regards,





Sandra and Gregory



