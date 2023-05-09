Support Ministry to buy land for church & shelter

Dear Beloved in Christ,





Greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

We are a church committed to preaching the Good News of Jesus Christ in our community and demonstrating His love through practical acts of compassion. Our ministry reaches out to the vulnerable—providing food and shelter for the needy, empowering widows and single mothers with vocational skills and startup funds, and supporting underprivileged children with education, clothing, and daily nourishment.





By God’s grace, we have seen lives transformed, families restored, and hope renewed.





We are currently seeking support to purchase a plot of land to establish a permanent place of worship—a sanctuary where souls can be saved, discipled, and equipped for Kingdom service. Additionally, we aim to continue sponsoring the school fees of needy children within our church and community.





Your generous donation will make a significant impact. With your help, we can continue to share the love of Christ in both word and deed, putting smiles on the faces of those who need it most.





May the Lord richly bless you for your kindness and support.





Yours in His service,

Pastor Stephen Kofi Nyamekye

Sons of God Bible Ministry







