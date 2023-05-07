Chesterton Academy of Saint Andrew

Dear Friends and Supporters,

We are excited to launch our fundraising campaign for Chesterton Academy of St. Andrew , a new high school in the Catholic tradition in Corvallis, Oregon. As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of our community to make our vision a reality. Our mission is to empower parents to raise a new generation of leaders and saints who possess a deep understanding of the timeless classical tradition and authentic teachings of the Catholic faith. Through our rigorous and integrated curriculum, we equip students with the skills they need to succeed in college, professional life, and in serving their family, country, and Christ our Lord.

Your support is crucial to our success. Your tax-deductible donation will help us hire talented teachers and create a vibrant learning environment that inspires our students to achieve their full potential. We thank you for your consideration and support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of young people and build a brighter future for our community through Catholic education.

Sincerely,

Board Members,

Chesterton Academy of St. Andrew



