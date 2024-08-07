Fundraiser for Robert Young

*******Update********

Thank you to everyone who has donated, prayed, sent food and reached out. I want to give everyone an update. My dad is now awaiting surgery at MCG in Augusta to have his leg removed below the knee. He was scheduled on Tuesday, October 1st, however, due to the hurricane, the surgery has been postponed. After receiving various opinions from different surgeons, it has been determined that his ankle cannot be repaired, therefore, he will have to have his leg amputated below the knee. I want to thank everyone for their continued support. Your donations have helped to pay for medical bills, food, and living expenses that include power bill and house payment. I will update date again when the surgery is rescheduled. My dad still has a long road ahead of him for recovery after his surgery, but hopefully, he will heal quickly and be back on his feet soon. Again, thank you everyone and please keep sending positive words and encouragement his way.









Dear friends, family and community,



I am making this fundraiser on behalf of my father Robert Young in order to help with medical and living expenses.

As many of you know, my dad suffered pretty massive injuries about two years ago while working. He fell 40 feet out of his bucket truck, resulting in a broken pelvic bone, broken tailbone, and fractured ribs. He recently had another fall while working and broke his ankle. Despite these severe injuries, he continues to push forward, but he urgently needs surgery and cannot afford the medical expenses or time off work.



For years, my dad has dedicated himself to providing for our family and helping others in the community. He has always gone out of his way to lend a hand to those in need. Now, it's our turn to help him. Due to his injuries, he has fallen behind on his bills, including his mortgage, and is struggling to make ends meet.



We are reaching out to you, our friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers, to ask for your support. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping my dad get the medical care he desperately needs and keep his business and home afloat during this challenging time.



Please consider donating and sharing this message with others. Together, we can give back to and help someone who has given so much to others.



Thank you for your generosity and support



Sincerely,



Kayla Young