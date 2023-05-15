Maddy's battle against brain cancer

Maddison has been fighting brain tumors/cancer since she was one. She's nine years old now. The drs didn't expect Maddy to make it through her first brain surgery, but she did. They gave her a 2% chance to live through her first tumor resection. she did! And five more brain surgeries after that. The tumors just keep coming back though, bigger and faster. So aggressive. Her cancer is very rare, they don't no much about it. It's very aggressive. She's had every cancer treatment there is, from gamma knife to immuno therapy and lots of chemo and radiation. Nothing was helping. We was so hopeless but kept our faith, hoping and praying it would stop growing. Then about a year and half ago, the scan was stable. For the first time... It was the best news. No new growth! She got to get the port out of her chest and have a life out side the hospital for a change. It was a gift from God,a miracle, more time with my precious girl. She got to experience school, kindergarten and even a lil first grade at the start of this year. Then Maddy got sick. School is.. Home bound now. At first, her right arm and hand went paralyzed. That's how it started in the beginning. It's like it's happening all over again. She's in so much pain all the time. Her head, her tummy, her whole body aches and pains all over. I can't stand seeing her in such pain all the time. It's so heart breaking. The treatments have effected her eyesight, hearing, hormones,. She's been so miserable. My poor darling girl. We have been back and forth to the ERs and doctors so many times the past few months. It's like they give up on her, she is at the point the cancer went to deep. It's unoperable now. They will not do no more surgeries, also because her skull and skin covering it won't take another surgery they say. Maddy has an MRI in June, if not sooner. She's so sick. Things are so hard. I had to stop working, she needs me. I'm all she has. She requires help, all the time. She's always hurting so bad. Always needing her meds. It's so scary. I don't like asking for help, but I don't no what else to do at this point. I wish I could give her the world right now, but all I got is me. If anyone can help, it would be so appreciated. Thank you and God bless. Please, everyone pray for my daughter. I'm so afraid I'm not gonna have her much longer. She's been so strong, now it's like she is tired. My heart aches for her so bad in ways I'll never be able to explain. I know God answers us. I've seen his miracles and felt his love. If we all pray he will hear us. God is great. Please pray hard for her, she is such a blessing. She's my reason in life, I just want her to stop hurting. Thanks everyone. From the bottom of my heart.