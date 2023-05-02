WLTC Operating Expenses

For about two years now, the WeLoveTheCAS team has been helping CAS members respond to decisions made by CAS leadership that are contrary to the CAS constitution, are politically biased, or made without serious input from CAS membership.

We were successful in stopping a major change in governance. We were instrumental in the rewrite of the DE&I strategy document and removal of membership race goals. The Board is now working on improving transparency and member involvement. We'll keep you posted on issues we're working on.



We have incurred costs associated with creating and maintaining our WLTC website through WIX, our email provider Constant Contact, some legal expenses relating to WLTC formation and related legal issues, and some other minor expenses.

If you can help us cover previous and ongoing expenses, we would be very grateful.

Thank you for helping any way you can.

WLTC Leadership Team

Stan Khury, Alice Gannon, Halina Smosna, Jey Loh, Bob Finger, Mark Proska, Grover Edie, Dr. Ira Robbin, Bob Daino













