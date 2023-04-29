Help support Nichole with long covid expenses

My daughter Nichole got sick with Covid-19 in October 2022 but before this she had an adverse reaction to the covid 19 vaccine which she needed for her job. The symptoms did not disable her right away, but she was battling tinnitus, migraines, palpitations, rapid heart beat, balance problems and brain fog. As the months progressed she got worse. She would fall asleep on lunch break at work, need to lay down as soon as she got home from her shift, complained of intense burning pain in her hands and feet, joint pain, weird tingling, heat intolerance with passing out, chest pain and trouble catching her breath. She could not function and while seeing all kinds of specialists to get help, she had to take a leave from her well paying career. She has not been able to return to work.

After undergoing medical tests she tried many types of treatments to combat the over reaction of the shot and was seeing some improvements with hyperbaric oxygen treatments, when she got sick with covid. The symptoms that were improving worsened and she ended up in the emergency room for heart problems.

She is now diagnosed with post acute covid-19 syndrome (long covid) and finally received the diagnosis of POTS and neuropathy from her specialists. She has gone to the United States for tests she couldn't get done here in Canada and faster access to tests that helped her get better treatment and recognition for her medical issues when wait time was too long here. These appointments and tests are not covered by OHIP or her supplemental health coverage. So she has had to pay out of pocket well over $10,000. Right now she is waiting to see a long covid clinic and dysautonomia specialist in USA.

My heart breaks to see my once energetic and vibrant daughter in constant pain and financial stress.



Please help Nichole and her family with donations so she can continue to get some treatments. She has not received any compensation from the government. She is still waiting to see if they will approve disability payments. Any amount will help and be appreciated.