Help support Nichole with long covid expenses

My daughter Nichole got sick with Covid-19 in October 2022 but before this she had an adverse reaction to the covid 19 vaccine which she needed for her job. The symptoms did not disable her right away, but she was battling tinnitus, migraines, palpitations, rapid heart beat, balance problems and brain fog. As the months progressed she got worse. She would fall asleep on lunch break at work, need to lay down as soon as she got home from her shift, complained of intense burning pain in her hands and feet, joint pain, weird tingling, heat intolerance with passing out, chest pain and trouble catching her breath. She could not function and while seeing all kinds of specialists to get help, she had to take a leave from her well paying career. She has not been able to return to work.
After undergoing medical tests she tried many types of treatments to combat the over reaction of the shot and was seeing some improvements with hyperbaric oxygen treatments, when she got sick with covid. The symptoms that were improving worsened and she ended up in the emergency room for heart problems.
She is now diagnosed with post acute covid-19 syndrome (long covid) and finally received the diagnosis of POTS and neuropathy from her specialists. She has gone to the United States for tests she couldn't get done here in Canada and faster access to tests that helped her get better treatment and recognition for her medical issues when wait time was too long here. These appointments and tests are not covered by OHIP or her supplemental health coverage. So she has had to pay out of pocket well over $10,000. Right now she is waiting to see a long covid clinic and dysautonomia specialist in USA.
My heart breaks to see my once energetic and vibrant daughter in constant pain and financial stress.
Please help Nichole and her family with donations so she can continue to get some treatments. She has not received any compensation from the government. She is still waiting to see if they will approve disability payments. Any amount will help and be appreciated.
praying and believing for your complete and total healing and restoration to your body, mind and spirit. so sorry you've had to endure this.....😞
Hope you get better soon ❤️
Praying for healing.
Praying for healing
December 27th, 2023
I finally had the chance to try antivirals! After getting the protocol Michigan,USA, I took the experimental medication for 2 weeks. When I thought my prayers had been answered and I had a fix I quickly found out my body couldn’t handle many of the side effects of the medication in the protocol. No one said it was going to be easy. It blocked the effects of my other regular medications which meant I had to stop the protocol and switch those up. This wasn’t easy either but I managed to find one that worked.
July 25th, 2023
My mom drove my daughter and I see our family for a reunion and my cousins high school graduation party. We were fortunate to have our travel expenses covered by my aunts and uncles including a stay at the Hilton, which we loved! The hotel had a pool which my daughter spent lots of time in with her second cousin. Unfortunately, the day we arrived I overdid it and was sick, so I missed us all eating dinner together, which was a treat from my cousin, but the next day (after having lots of fluids, 🧂 salt and sleep) I felt much better.
We enjoyed breakfast at the hotel, which my cousin treated us to again, and some more time in the pool. Then it was time to head out to my Aunts house for the party. Needless to say it was a day we had all been looking forward too.
I took a really long time to get ready ⏰ with pacing myself so I didn’t feel sick. First sitting to style my hair and laying in bed to put on makeup. Things you wouldn’t think you need to be mindful of but I’ve learned to adapt.
At the party I was given an ice cooling scarf to wear which my Aunt had ordered and paid for to help prevent me from overheating outside, it was perfect! I have been told by my doctor that my condition called dysautonomia stops me from sweating and to avoid getting hot. My mom sewed me a vest to add ice packs into as well. Luckily, between these and trips to cool off inside I didn’t have any episodes of passing out and was able to spend time visiting with family. When resting inside my cousins wife came inside to talk so I wasn’t alone.
The following day I was feeling spaced out from the exertion of the party so we then picked up my long covid prescriptions from my Aunt and Uncles house, she had gone to the pharmacy for me ahead of time which I was so thankful for, and headed home. My mom did all the driving for us.
I also received funds from family members who had heard about my struggles to get treatment and wanted to help with the costs. My heart was full and the tears spilled out after finding out about these donations and everyone who cares so much about my well-being. We also loved spending time with everyone we hadn’t seen in a long time and getting to meet the newest little ones.
Thank You. 🙏
I’ve taken the antivirals for 2 weeks so far, sadly the side effects made it really difficult to be home and able to care for my daughter who’s off school for the summer, so I had to stop. Once school starts I will restart the treatment plan.
I’ve now heard back from Vaccine Injury Compensation and the Special Immunization Clinic about my reaction so I’m working on those papers with my social worker. I also received information from the Canadian long covid rehab program I was referred to after my viral infection 🤞
The love and support keeps pouring in and filling my cup, thank you so much. I received this get well card with a donation from my moms landlord as well.
June 19th, 2023
This past month has had its ups and a lot of downs. First I finally found a long covid clinic who accepts Canadians but I would have to travel to USA to have bloodwork drawn at $500 USA or find a Canadian doctor who could do the same bloodwork here.
I asked my family doctor for their support and since I had some blood work done within 3 months, they declined. This left me to book an appointment with a private doctor who graciously signed the paperwork because they know I’m not physically able to drive 5 hours, nor should I have to pay when we have OHIP and I am diagnosed with long covid. This private MD costs $360 per hour which is still less than the $500 USA I would have had to spend. As it turns out my bloodwork results did have some things wrong which, sadly, would have been missed if I didn’t go this route.
I had my appointment at the long covid clinic they told me the covid virus was responsible for autoimmune attacks on both my thyroid and digestive tract. They have given me both prescriptions and supplements to intervene. Then the clinic supported me with antiviral medication which has case studies to show they can be effective for people just like me. These case studies are not enough for Health Canada to approve antiviral medication use where I live and have a private drug plan that covers prescriptions.
I am tired and want my life back, so I decided to pay for this all out of pocket. Your donations have helped me so much! I want to thank each and every one who has contributed and shared my givesendgo so I can afford to continue this plan. It gives me strength to know so many people care about me.
The long covid clinic is optimistic I will recover with this antiviral protocol between 3-6 months. Not only that but my thyroid and digestive system (that absorbs vitamins) issues would have been missed if I hadn’t pushed and fought for myself.
A special 🙏 thank you 🙏 to Bethel Community Church of Barrie for their generous $500 donation.
More updates to come.
