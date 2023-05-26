Stewart Rhodes Needs Help!!

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $26,574
Campaign funds will be received by Kyla Rosenau
I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.
May Christ's peace be with you, Stewart❣️
You are always in my prayers, Stewart. You are an American hero and treasure. We cant wait for you to be free again and do amazing things for the country. God Bless you. Love
Best to you, Stewart!
God Bless you Stewart …you will always be my President !!!
May God bless you and keep you and make His Face to shine upon you! May He liberate you from this unjust imprisonment. Ave Maria, gratia plena, Dominus tecum, benedicta tu in mulieribus, et benedictus fructus ventris tui. Sancta Maria, mater Dei, ora pro Stewart, nunc et in hora mortis. Amen. May the Mother of God, Maria Immaculate, intercede with her Divine Son for your liberation.
October 31st, 2024
Hello all. I have read your prayers to Stewart and he is encouraged by them. Thank you for your generous support. I know times are hard with this administration, but rest assured that Stewart has been thriving and doing well simply by knowing he is prayed over each and every day. Thank you Thank you Thank you!!!!!
Lets see if he can get the heck out of there!!! Keep the prayers coming and the money has also been helping with his general needs on a daily basis.
August 13th, 2024
A HUGE THANK YOU TO YOU ALL. I just got off the phone with Stewart. I sent him some notes that you all posted. HE IS encouraged by your support and is living off of the funds raised for books, writing material, food ect. A blessing be upon you as you continue to support Stewart.
John 16:33: I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.
June 2nd, 2023
Psalm 112:5
Good will come to those who are generous and lend freely, who conduct their affairs with justice.
Prayers have been read to Rhodes. Thank you
May 28th, 2023
Happy memorial day weekend. Today we honor those who are locked up for j6 who committed no crime. Thus far, your GENEROUS DONATIONS have gone towards food and phones. Will give another update later. Stay tuned for more interviews and updates. Also I will post an audio message
May 26th, 2023
Being in this position, I am able to see who is helping. I have prayed blessing over you and your family and will continue to do so. Thank you for praying and giving this most beautiful yet sad day.
"You, God, are awesome in your sanctuary; the God of Israel gives power and strength to his people." Psalm 68
May 8th, 2023
Thank you to you who have given. The starting funds are on their way to S.Rhodes' commissary through western union. As soon as I get a verbal message from stewart, I will post it from him. Blessings!! Will check back here soon.
Again... big BIG thank you to those who gave thus far.
