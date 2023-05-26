Campaign Image

Stewart Rhodes Needs Help!!

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $26,574

Campaign created by Ky

Campaign funds will be received by Kyla Rosenau

Stewart Rhodes Needs Help!!

Stewart Rhodes has been wrongly convicted and is preparing for an appeal.  Stewart has an immediate need for 15k Over the next year and a half while he is awaiting his appeal to pay for his commissary but most importantly the ability to make phone calls.  For example, Stewart just gave a 30 minute interview to the Gateway Pundit.  He can't do things like talking to lawyers/media/family/friends unless he has the money to do so.  The jail phone is very expensive.  He needs your help to keep up the fight.  Will you help?? What if it's not a good time for you to donate? Please send this to everyone you can think of who might be interested.Thank you so much and may God bless you.  
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
26 days ago

I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.

Joshua Ruth
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

May Christ's peace be with you, Stewart❣️

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

AngieB
2 months ago

You are always in my prayers, Stewart. You are an American hero and treasure. We cant wait for you to be free again and do amazing things for the country. God Bless you. Love

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Richard
2 months ago

Best to you, Stewart!

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.

Sugar Creek Goods
4 months ago

John hardt
4 months ago

God Bless you Stewart …you will always be my President !!!

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

I wish more Americans would keep you in their thoughts and prayers, Stewart - you are an American Hero. Keep the faith, stay strong - WE NEED YOU! Keep your Full Armor on and NEVER SURRENDER! God bless you. Please provide a mailing address.

Patriot Supporter
5 months ago

Athanasius
5 months ago

May God bless you and keep you and make His Face to shine upon you! May He liberate you from this unjust imprisonment. Ave Maria, gratia plena, Dominus tecum, benedicta tu in mulieribus, et benedictus fructus ventris tui. Sancta Maria, mater Dei, ora pro Stewart, nunc et in hora mortis. Amen. May the Mother of God, Maria Immaculate, intercede with her Divine Son for your liberation.

Anonymous Giver
5 months ago

Updates

Update #6 A message from Stewart

October 31st, 2024

Hello all.  I have read your prayers to Stewart and he is encouraged by them.  Thank you for your generous support.  I know times are hard with this administration, but rest assured that Stewart has been thriving and doing well simply by knowing he is prayed over each and every day.  Thank you Thank you Thank you!!!!! 

Lets see if he can get the heck out of there!!! Keep the prayers coming and the money has also been helping with his general needs on a daily basis.  

Update #5

August 13th, 2024

A HUGE THANK YOU TO YOU ALL.  I just got off the phone with Stewart.  I sent him some notes that you all posted.  HE IS encouraged by your support and is living off of the funds raised for books, writing material, food ect.  A blessing be upon you as you continue to support Stewart.  

John 16:33: I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.

🚨AUDIO MESSAGE FOR GIVERS🚨

June 2nd, 2023

Listen to Stewart's thanks

Psalm 112:5

Good will come to those who are generous and lend freely, who conduct their affairs with justice.

Prayers have been read to Rhodes.  Thank you 

Update #6

May 28th, 2023

Happy memorial day weekend.  Today we honor those who are locked up for j6 who committed no crime.  Thus far, your GENEROUS DONATIONS have gone towards food and phones.  Will give another update later.  Stay tuned for more interviews and updates.  Also I will post an audio message 

Update Update #6 Image
We thank God for each of you by name.

May 26th, 2023

Being in this position, I am able to see who is helping.  I have prayed blessing over you and your family and will continue to do so.  Thank you for praying and giving this most beautiful yet sad day.  

"You, God, are awesome in your sanctuary; the God of Israel gives power and strength to his people." Psalm 68

GATHERED FUNDS THUS FAR AND THANKFULNESS

May 8th, 2023

Thank you to you who have given.  The starting funds are on their way to S.Rhodes' commissary through western union.  As soon as I get a verbal message from stewart, I will post it from him.  Blessings!! Will check back here soon.

Again... big BIG thank you to those who gave thus far.  

PLEASE PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE.  

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo