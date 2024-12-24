Keeping Fr Ambrose Young Comfortable

Greetings on behalf of Fr. Ambrose Young. I'm his eldest daughter, Felicity and I'm starting this fundraiser to help my Dad. After a bad fall he was admitted to the hospital and subsequently a rehabilitation nursing home. While the facility is very nice, it's very small and my dad must share a room that's really only big enough for one person, leaving him with the space of a closet. There's no room for visitors and he must put up with his roommates loud t.v. When I talked to my dad he said the roommate had become very unkind, and was lobbing insults on a regular basis.

I'd like to raise money to get my dad a private room, either where he is or somewhere else. It may require a long term commitment so I'd leave this fundraiser open, indefinitely.

My dad spent my whole life devoted to the Orthodox church and its many members. Countless hours serving others and God. Please, if you can help at all, my family and my dad would be so grateful.



