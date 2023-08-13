Ellen's Lung Transplant

Dear friends,

Thank you for the opportunity to share our story. We are the Keenan-Kramer family. We are practicing Catholics who love our faith. We have three children: Brendan’s older daughter, Aisling, a daughter in heaven named Rosalind who died on her 6 week birthday, and a sweet son named Emmanuel who is two years old. Emmanuel was born 3 months early and has some mild developmental challenges. He is a pure joy and blessing for Brendan and Ellen. Brendan has been a Catholic hospital chaplain for 10 years. Ellen was formerly a clinical dietician, but had to go on disability years ago due to the advancement of her genetic disease - Cystic Fibrosis. CF is a terminal illness with no cure. Until fairly recently, most people with CF died in their adolescence. Due to advances in medicine, many CF’ers now live into their 30’s and sometimes 40’s. Cf is a terrible illness which affects every part of life. It has caused Ellen to spend large parts of her life hospitalized. It also caused her to go deaf in her late teens, and it has forced her to wear continuous oxygen for the last 7 years. Ellen’s Cystic Fibrosis has progressed to the point where she requires a double lung transplant .

The transplant will not cure Ellen’s CF. The hope is that it will prolong her life and allow her to have a number of years with Manni and Brendan. It will require a lengthy hospital stay, followed by 3 months in which Ellen can’t be left alone 24/7. For a full year post-transplant, Ellen will have to travel 2 hours each way, 2 or 3 times each week, to meet with her transplant doctors. The expenses we anticipate include extended lodging near the transplant hospital, lots of gasoline, paying our mortgage and bills while Brendan isn’t working, lots of childcare, and potentially - drug and medical expenses which may not be fully covered by Ellen’s insurance. There are many unknowns. Ellen might be hospitalized for three weeks or six months. She might have complications, additional surgeries, and she might die in the operating room or in the ICU following the 10-12 hour surgery. For these reasons, we are seeking $50,000. We are also asking that people include us in your prayers. For our Catholic supporters, we ask that people petition St. Philomena - please get to know her also. Unused funds will be set aside for Emmanuel in case he loses both of his parents while still a child. Thank you for considering helping us. May God bless each of you. St. Philomena, wonder worker, intercede for us. St. Joseph, terror of demons, pray for us. Blessed Mother Mary, queen of angels, pray for us. Sacred Heart of Jesus, delight of all the saints, have mercy on us.



