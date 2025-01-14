Updated December 2024





Our Urgent Need:





We are parents to three beautiful girls, a ten and year old, and twins who are four. 💖 After facing a brutal, unlawful eviction in which we lost everything, we have since endured a series of overwhelming, arduous challenges that have left us still without a home. 💔 The urgency for us to secure safe and stable housing grows more critical each day. The fear of where we might end up—and the desperate hope for a place to call home—has left us sleepless and anxious daily, for months.









About Us:





Over the past year, we have fought tirelessly to create a secure and loving environment for our children, even as we faced repeated disappointments and obstacles. At the same time, while enduring our situation and maintaining my family, I am battling with health related issues due to autoimmune disease/chronic illness, (with lupus and a heart condition) and I have had some concerns that we have not been able to address because of the weight of our immediate circumstances—and the fact that we haven't had the stability and means to focus on my health, and I no longer have what minimal insurance coverage I used to have. The stress of everything affects my overall health, and the way that I can show up for my family to help us better our situation. I am often in pain/discomfort, and I have experienced frequent flare-ups because of the stress worrying causes. 😟 As an autistic individual, it has also personally taken a toll on my mental health. We’ve reached out to a record number of churches and organizations to share our story and seek their assistance, and many turned a blind eye to our pleas. We are so deeply grateful for each and every person who has seen our hearts and chosen to offer our family support, big or small. 🫂Those who have supported us know our character, our devotion to our daughters, and our unwavering determination to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment. 🤍









Despite everything, we’ve held on to our faith and strength, prioritizing our children’s well-being above all else. It is heartbreaking to be in this situation. 💔









The Challenges We’ve Faced:





The past three months have been particularly devastating. In addition to our housing crisis, we’ve experienced health struggles/scares, spiritual challenges, and financial exploitation. Most heartbreakingly, in October 2024, a woman named Anita Schupman stole nearly $3,000 from us in a wire fraud scheme. 😞This money was meant to purchase a camper that could have provided us with a stable home, and we have filed police reports and are in the process of pressing charges.









The theft robbed us not only of money but of hope and opportunity. It has added immense emotional strain to an already overwhelming situation. 💔 Despite this setback, we continue to search for solutions and remain determined to rebuild our lives.









How You Can Help:

Our greatest wish is to provide our daughters with the stability they deserve, especially during the holiday season.





We need your help now more than ever.





Here’s how you can make a difference:





• Donate: Every dollar goes directly toward securing housing, moving expenses, and essentials for our daughters.

• Share this post: Spreading the word helps us reach more people who might be able to support or connect us with housing resources.

• Offer connections: If you may be willing to share our campaign with someone who may have a camper, we’d be forever grateful. They just may be willing to consider donating it, and it could truly change our lives. 🤍





We are urgently seeking support to:





• Secure immediate, safe housing for our family of five (whether through purchasing a used camper or renting a home).

• Recover/obtain personal documentation.

• Cover essential moving expenses, including obtaining insurance coverage for our vehicle.

•Obtaining medical coverage to have means to see a doctor for lupus, heart and serious dental issues.

•Pay for fees relating to homeschool education/expenses

• Provide necessities for our daughters to ensure their comfort and stability.

• Create a safe, joyful winter season for our children and a stable start moving forward.









The Impact of Your Support:





Every contribution— no matter how small —will directly help us maintain safe shelter, keep our family together, and give our daughters the security they need during this critical time. Your generosity means all the difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering how you can help. Together, we can bring hope back to our family and create a brighter future for our girls. 🤍





I ask in kind, please reach out if you have questions, and we are happy to communicate with you if you feel led to help. 🙏🏽





We welcome direct communication with anyone who may be willing to reach out. ✉️ newbeginnings0244@gmail.com.





Our essentials wishlist is here:

https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/9H1YCJNKMIZH?ref=cm_sw_em_r_gr_un_cAFl4Ix335jRY





*Kindly note: Donations made via the campaign can be requested 72 hours after the donation made; Once the request is approved, the funds are generally accessible in 7-10 business days. A small processing fee is deducted from each donation.





P.S. If anyone feels led to contribute in a different way, we have created an Amazon wishlist of tools, materials and items our children will need for the school year; many are things we used to have, and I will also update the list according to our needs. If you feel led to help, or to share this list, we are deeply grateful. You can find it here:





https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/O5QGZMB78CQB?ref_=wl_share









Immediate support is most effective. It can be sent:





Cash App: $newjade194





PayPal: @newjade194





Venmo: @newjade194

To anyone who feels led to share this campaign, to sow a seed of hope, or to pray for our family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. 💕💕💕💕💕





🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

Lord Yeshua, Thank You for giving my family such a vibrant, prayerful community of friends at one of our darkest times. 🙏🏽Thank you for those You have sent, who know Your Name. 👑💔💎 I praise You for the people You have blessed us with, the ones who have come alongside us to love, encourage, support, and uplift us through all the twists and turns and the spiritual walk that is life. We're so grateful that You have not allowed us to go through life alone, but that You have shown us examples of Your love through these dear brothers and sisters. 🤍 Thank You for the ways they have helped to keep us safe, for all they have done. 🙏🏽 Thank You, that through them, You remind us of Your goodness and faithfulness. Please cover their families and surround them with angels and Your divine protection. Please give them strength, heal their bodies, save their families, keep them, bless their homes, know their hearts, hear their prayers, provide their needs. With Your Love,

Lord, In Your holy Name I pray. Amen.





Job 2:11-13 "When Job’s three friends, Eliphaz the Temanite, Bildad the Shuhite and Zophar the Naamathite, heard about all the troubles that had come upon him, they set out from their homes and met together by agreement to go and sympathize with him and comfort him. When they saw him from a distance, they could hardly recognize him; they began to weep aloud, and they tore their robes and sprinkled dust on their heads. Then they sat on the ground with him for seven days and seven nights. No one said a word to him, because they saw how great his suffering was." 💔

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨





#family #emergency #love #education #kindness #charity #homelessness #restoration #stability #health #thanksgiving #newbeginnings #peace #home #hope #mentalhealth #autoimmunedisease #heartdisease #chronicillness #lupus #givingtuesday







