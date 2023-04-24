Christopher Truck Accident

My husband Christopher Plunkett was involved in a Work Truck Accident on March 27th, 2023. He is in critical condition. Several broken bones. A small brain bleed. Lacerated his one kidney. Fractured a few ribs. Fractured knee, ankle & foot. Fractured a bone in skull. 3 Fractured bones in Right hand. All injuries broken are on Right side. Injury to his face. A few lacerations in face. Chris has a long long road to recovery. I am disabled and Christopher is the only source of income. I am disabled due to many health issues, so Christopher is the main source of income. We are unsure if and when he will get any pay during his recovery, which could take several months.