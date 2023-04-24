Christopher Truck Accident

Monthly Goal:
USD $20,000
Total Raised:
USD $10,127
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Plunkett
My husband Christopher Plunkett was involved in a Work Truck Accident on March 27th, 2023. He is in critical condition. Several broken bones. A small brain bleed. Lacerated his one kidney. Fractured a few ribs. Fractured knee, ankle & foot. Fractured a bone in skull. 3 Fractured bones in Right hand. All injuries broken are on Right side. Injury to his face. A few lacerations in face. Chris has a long long road to recovery. I am disabled and Christopher is the only source of income. I am disabled due to many health issues, so Christopher is the main source of income. We are unsure if and when he will get any pay during his recovery, which could take several months.
merry christmas
Praying for you all.
Hope you can use this for some HEALTHY food.
Praying every day
Please pray for me
Praying! God bless you!
October 16th, 2023
Health wise:
Chris still has a long recovery to go.
Michelle health has also taken a toll on her. Especially with all the stress & anxiety her trying to be the strong one now.
October 16th, 2023
Financially we are in need of severe financial help to pay our mortgage & other bills.
We need & have a deadline that is expired.
We are trying to ask as many people to pray for us.
Also to if u cant donate for you to share our givesendgo website to as many friends and then they send it to there friends.
We're praying to raise at least $15,000 to $20,000 to help us pay our bills, past due bills, mortgage and to have a lil to live on.
We are trying to prevent us from filing for bankruptcy.
Please we ask that if all u can do is share and your friends share.
We are praying to reach this goal.
Thank you for your thoughts & many prayers & for all of your support.
September 20th, 2023
I am blown away by all your generosity! I truly don't know what we would do without all your help.
Chris is recovering well, but still has a long road ahead. To look at him, you might think he's fully recovered, but there's still a lot of nerve and vascular damage to work through.
It's been a huge blessing having him home these past several months, and our marriage is so much stronger for it. However, since neither of us is medically able to have a job, our finances are suffering horribly. Worker's Comp only pays for so much, and it's far from enough.
All your generosity has been not only a financial help but an emotional blessing to our family. Thank you all so much for your help so far, and please continue to pray for our family.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.